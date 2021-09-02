September 2 MLB Betting Guide: Oakland Athletics vs. Detroit Tigers

Oakland Athletics vs. Detroit Tigers MLB Game Info

Oakland Athletics vs. Detroit Tigers Moneyline, Total and Odds

All MLB Betting lines, odds and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Athletics -188| Tigers +158

Spread: Athletics -1.5

Total: 9 Over (+100) | Under (-122)

Odds to Win World Series: Athletics +5000 | Tigers NA

Oakland Athletics vs. Detroit Tigers Prediction and Picks

Montas has been a consistent figure in the Athletics starting rotation. He should have plenty of run support with the offense facing a rookie pitcher with an elevated WHIP.

The Bet: Athletics (-188)

Oakland Athletics vs. Detroit Tigers News and Analysis

Probables: Frankie Montas (Athletics) vs. Matt Manning (Tigers)

Projected Lineup

The Oakland Athletics go for the series win today against the Detroit Tigers after an 8-6 loss Wednesday night.

Oakland Athletics Analysis

Frankie Montas takes the mound for the Athletics, making his 27th start of the season. He last pitched in a 3-2 win over the New York Yankees on Aug. 28, going seven innings, throwing 98 pitches, allowing two hits and striking out six batters.

With a 10-9 record this season, Montas has a 3.66 ERA, 26% K rate and a 1.20 WHIP. His pitch arsenal includes a three-pitch mix of fastball (59%), changeup (22%) and slider (19%). Montas prefers to throw the four-seam fastball to strike out batters. The pitch has a 30% K rate, used in 37% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 30% CSW rate, 23% Whiff rate and a 46% PutAway rate.

The Tigers will likely start Akil Baddoo, Jonathan Schoop, Robbie Grossman and Miguel Cabrera at the top of the order. Struggling offensively at the plate, the Tigers have a .240 batting average, .305 OBP and the fourth-highest strikeout rate at 25%.

Detroit Tigers Analysis

Matt Manning takes the mound for the Tigers, making his 13th start of the season, last pitching in a 2-1 Tigers win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Aug. 27. Recording a no-decision, Manning threw 83 pitches in six innings of work, allowing one run on six hits and striking out five batters.

The rookie has a 3-5 record with a 5.46 ERA, 12% K rate and a 1.52 WHIP, using a pitch-mix consisting of fastball (59%), slider (16%), changeup (14%) and curveball (11%). Manning prefers to use the four-seam fastball to strike out batters. With a 14% K rate, the pitch is used in 24% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 24% CSW rate, 16% Whiff rate and a 31% PutAway Rate.

The Athletics should start Josh Harrison, Starling Marte, Matt Olson and Matt Chapman at the top of the order. Making a final push for the postseason, the team has the eighth-lowest batting average (.236), with a .315 OBP and the ninth-lowest strikeout rate at 22%.