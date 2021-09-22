September 22 MLB Betting Guide: Texas Rangers vs. New York Yankees

Texas Rangers vs. New York Yankees MLB Game Info

Texas Rangers vs. New York Yankees Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Rangers +235| Yankees -290

Spread: Yankees -1.5

Total: 9 Over (-102) | Under (-120)

Odds to Win World Series: Rangers NA| Yankees +2300

Texas Rangers vs. New York Yankees Prediction and Picks

Expect a dominant outing from Kluber, facing a Texas Rangers offense that has struggled at the plate this year.

The Bet: Yankees (-290)

Texas Rangers vs. New York Yankees News and Analysis

Probables: Taylor Hearn (Rangers) vs. Corey Kluber (Yankees)

Projected Lineup

In the series finale today, the Yankees look to go for the series sweep against the Texas Rangers after a 7-1 win Tuesday night.

Texas Rangers Analysis

Taylor Hearn takes the mound for the Rangers, making his 10th start of the year. Hearn last pitched in an 8-0 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Sept. 17, throwing 85 pitches in 3.1 innings of work, allowing seven runs on eight hits and striking out four batters.

Moving into a starting role after spending most of the season out of the bullpen, Hearn has a 6-5 record, with a 4.52 ERA, 21% K rate and a 1.31 WHIP. A lefty, Hearn uses a three-pitch mix of fastball (68%), slider (19%) and changeup (11%), preferring to use his slider as the go-to pitch for striking out batters. The pitch has a 33% K rate, used in 41% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 28$ CSW rate, 31% Whiff rate and a 45% PutAway rate.

The Yankees will likely start DJ LeMahieu, Aaron Judge, Anthony Rizzo and Giancarlo Stanton at the top of the order. This year, the Yankees are hitting .237 with the ninth-highest OBP (.323) and the sixth-highest strikeout rate (24%).

New York Yankees Analysis

Corey Kluber takes the mound for the Yankees, making his 15th start of the season. Kluber last pitched in an 8-0 win over the Cleveland Indians on Sept. 17, throwing 95 pitches in six innings of work, allowing four hits and striking out four batters. In his first meeting against his former team, a 2-0 win on May 19, Kluber threw a no-hitter, striking out nine batters with 101 pitches. Posting a 5-3 record this year, Kluber has a 3.68 ERA, 25% K rate and a 1.28 WHIP.

Kluber, a righty, uses a four-pitch mix of fastball (30%), curveball (29%), cutter (27%) and changeup (13%). Look for the curveball to be the go-to pitch for striking out batters. The pitch has a 38% K rate, used in 40% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 40% CSW rate, 42% Whiff rate and a 50% PutAway rate.

At the top of the order, the Rangers will likely start Leody Taveras, Isiah Kiner Falefa, Adolis Garcia, and Nate Lowe. This season, the Rangers have struggled at the plate, ranking 29th in batting average (.231), last in OBP (.294) and have a 23% strikeout rate.