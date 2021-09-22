September 22 MLB Betting Guide: Washington Nationals vs. Miami Marlins

Washington Nationals vs. Miami Marlins MLB Game Info

Washington Nationals vs. Miami Marlins Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Nationals +112| Marlins -132

Spread: Marlins -1.5

Total: 8 Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Odds to Win World Series: Nationals NA| Marlins NA

Washington Nationals vs. Miami Marlins Prediction and Picks

The Nationals have one of the more productive offenses in the majors, despite a last-place record in the National League East. Expect Washington’s offense to provide run support for Gray, facing a starting pitcher with an elevated WHIP.

The Bet: Nationals (+112)

Washington Nationals vs. Miami Marlins News and Analysis

Probables: Josiah Gray (Nationals) vs. Elieser Hernandez (Marlins)

Projected Lineup

Two National League East rivals square off in a series finale after a 7-1 Nationals win. The Nationals look to grab a series win during a late afternoon showdown.

Washington Nationals Analysis

Josiah Gray takes the mound for the Nationals, making his 11th start of the year and 10th as a member of the Washington Nationals. Gray last pitched in a 9-8 Nationals loss to the Colorado Rockies, recording a no-decision after throwing 94 pitches in 5.1 innings of work, allowing five runs on three hits and striking out five batters. In his first meeting with the Marlins, Gray recorded a no-decision in a 4-3 Nationals loss on Aug. 25, after throwing 91 pitches in six innings of work, allowing two runs on five hits and striking out seven batters.

A trade deadline acquisition from the Los Angeles Dodgers, Gray has an 0-2 record in 45.1 innings pitched with the Nationals, recording a 6.15 ERA, 21% K rate and a 1.43 WHIP.

Gray, a righty, uses a three-pitch mix of fastball (52%), curveball (28%) and slider (16%), preferring to use the curveball as the go-to pitch for striking out batters. The pitch has a 47% K rate and is used in 34% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 40% CSW rate, 51% Whiff rate and a 66% PutAway rate.

The Marlins will likely start Miguel Rojas, Jazz Chisholm, Bryan De La Cruz and Jesus Sanchez at the top of the order. This year, the Marlins have struggled at the plate, ranking 27th in batting average (.234) with a .301 OBP and have the second-highest strikeout rate (26%).

Miami Marlins Analysis

Elieser Hernandez takes the mound for the Marlins, making his 10th start of the season. Hernandez last pitched in a 2-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sept. 17, throwing 92 pitches in 5.2 innings, allowing one run on five hits and striking out three batters. In his first meeting against the Nationals, a 7-5 win on Aug. 26, Hernandez threw 83 pitches in five innings of work, allowing two runs on seven hits and striking out four batters.

Posting a 1-2 record, Hernandez has a 3.80 ERA, 15% K rate and a 1.24 WHIP. A righty, Hernandez uses a three-pitch mix of fastball (54%), slider (34%) and changeup (12%) and will likely use the slider as the go-to pitch for striking out batters. The pitch has a 32% K rate, used in 35% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 31% CSW rate, 28% Whiff rate and a 57% PutAway rate.

The top of the order for the Nationals should consist of Lane Thomas, Alcides Escobar, Juan Soto and Josh Bell. Despite a last-place 61-89 record, the National rank fourth in batting average (.259), second in OBP (.336), and have the third-lowest strikeout rate at 21%.