September 23 MLB Betting Guide: Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Angels

Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Angels MLB Game Info

Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Angels Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Astros -196| Angels +164

Spread: Astros -1.5

Total: 9 Over (-108) | Under (-112)

Odds to Win World Series: Astros +480| Angels NA

Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Angels Prediction and Picks

Expect a lower-scoring affair with two effective pitchers squaring off in a park-neutral environment.

The Bet: Under (9)

Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Angels News and Analysis

Probables: Lance McCullers (Astros) vs. Alex Cobb (Angels)

Projected Lineup

The Astros and Angles square off in a series finale Thursday night, with the Astros taking a 2-0 lead in the series after a 9-5 win Wednesday.

Houston Astros Analysis

Lance McCullers takes the mound, making his 27th start of the season. McCullers last pitched in a 6-4 Astros loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sept. 18, recording a no-decision after throwing 111 pitches in six innings of work, allowing three runs on seven hits and striking out eight batters. Facing the Angels four times this season, McCullers has a 2-1 record, with a 2.10 ERA, throwing 25.2 innings and allowing six runs on 15 hits, striking out 29 batters.

With a 12-4 record on the season, McCullers has a 3.11 ERA, 27.5 % K rate and a 1.25 WHIP. A righty, McCullers uses a four-pitch mix consisting of fastball (35%), slider (26%), curveball (24%) and changeup (14%), preferring to use the slider to strike out batters. The pitch has a 37% K rate, used in 28% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 36% CSW rate, 26% Whiff rate and a 51% PutAway rate.

The top of the order for the Angels should include Brandon Marsh, Jack Mayfield, Shohei Ohtani and Phil Gosselin. The Angels rank 10th in batting average (.245) this year with a .308 OBP and a 23% strikeout rate.

Los Angeles Angels Analysis

Alex Cobbs makes his 17th start of the season, last pitching in a 9-3 win over the Chicago White Sox on Sept. 16. Cobb threw 66 pitches in five innings of work, allowing two hits and striking out five batters. In his first meeting with the Astros this season, an 8-2 loss on Apr. 22, Cobb threw 79 pitches in 2.2 innings of work, allowing four runs on six hits and striking out four batters.

With an 8-3 record this season, Cobb has a 3.59 ERA, 25% K rate and a 1.23 WHIP. A righty, Cobb uses a three-pitch mix consisting of fastball (46%), changeup (38%) and curveball (16%), preferring to go with the split-finger fastball to strike out batters. The pitch has a 26% K rate, used in 38% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 27% CSW rate, 35% Whiff rate, and a 41% PutAway rate.

The Astros will likely start Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman, Carlos Correa and Yordan Alvarez at the top of the order. This season, Houston is the most productive team offensively, ranking first in batting average (.270) and OBP (.342) with the lowest strikeout rate (19%).