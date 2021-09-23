September 23 MLB Betting Guide: St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers MLB Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Cardinals +108 | Brewers -126

Spread: Brewers -1.5

Total: 8 Over (-115) | Under (-105)

Odds to Win World Series: Cardinals +3800| Brewers +800

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers Prediction and Picks

Adam Wainwright has been a consistent factor in the Cardinals’ success this year. Expect the veteran pitcher to keep the scoring to a minimum, facing a Brewers team that has struggled offensively, despite their lead in the division.

The Bet: Under (8)

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers News and Analysis

Probables: Adam Wainwright (Cardinals) vs. Adrian Houser (Brewers)

Projected Lineup

A series finale between two National League Central rivals comes to a close Thursday afternoon, following a 10-2 Cardinals win Wednesday night. St. Louis has won 11-straight games and has a 4.5-game lead for the second spot in the National League Wild Card.

St. Louis Cardinals Analysis

Adam Wainwright takes the mound for the Cardinals, making his 31st start of the season. The 16-year veteran last pitched in a 3-2 Cardinals win over the San Diego Padres on Sept. 18, recording a no-decision after throwing 93 pitches in six innings of work, allowing two runs on seven hits and striking out two batters. In three meetings with the Brewers this season, Wainwright is 1-1 with a 2.08 ERA, throwing 17.1 innings, allowing four runs on five hits and striking out 14 batters.

Posting a 16-7 record, Wainwright has a 2.89 ERA, 21% K rate and a 1.03 WHIP. This year, among qualified starters, he ranks seventh in ERA, 29th in K rate, and sixth in WHIP.

A righty, look for Wainwright to throw a three-pitch mix of fastball (37%), curveball (34%) and cutter (22%), going to his curveball to strike out batters. With a 24% K rate, the pitch is used in 30% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 35% CSW rate, 27% Whiff rate and a 47% PutAway rate.

The Brewers will likely start Kotlen Wong, Willy Adames, Christian Yelich and Eduardo Escobar at the top of the order. Leading the National League Central with a 91-60 record, the Brewers rank 26th in batting average (.234) with a .319 OBP and a 24% strikeout rate.

Milwaukee Brewers Analysis

Adrian Houser takes the mound for the Brewers, making his 25th start of the year. The righty last pitched in an 8-5 Brewers win over the Chicago Cubs on Sept. 17, recording a no-decision after throwing 92 pitches in four innings of work, allowing four runs on seven hits, striking out three batters. In two meetings against the Cardinals this season, Houser is 2-0, throwing 14 innings, allowing one run on nine hits and striking out 10 batters.

Posting a 9-6 record this season, Houser has a 3.43 ERA, 18% K rate and a 1.29 WHIP. Houser uses a three-pitch mix of fastball (67%), curveball (14%) and changeup (11%), preferring to go with the curveball to strike out batters. The pitch has a 21% K rate, used in 31% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 24% CSW rate, 24% Whiff rate and a 39% PutAway rate.

The Cardinals will likely start Tommy Edman, Paul Goldschmidt, Tyler O’Neill and Nolan Arenado at the top of the order. Holding on to a four-game lead for the second Wild Card spot in the National League, St. Louis ranks 14th in batting average (.241) with a .311 OBP and the eighth-lowest strikeout rate at 22%.