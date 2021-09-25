September 25 MLB Betting Guide: Toronto Blue Jays vs. Minnesota Twins

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Minnesota Twins MLB Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Minnesota Twins Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Blue Jays -148| Twins +126

Spread: Blue Jays -1.5

Total: 9 Over (-105) | Under (-115)

Odds to Win World Series: Blue Jays +2400| Twins NA

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Minnesota Twins Moneyline Prediction and Picks

Expect Toronto’s offense to provide plenty of run support for Ray, facing a starting pitcher with an elevated WHIP. Ray should have a dominant outing against a Twins team with a higher-than-average strikeout rate.

The Bet: Blue Jays (-148)

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Minnesota Twins News and Analysis

Probables: Robbie Ray (Blue Jays) vs. John Gant (Twins)

Projected Lineup

After a 3-1 loss to open the series Friday night, the Blue Jays look to bounce back and keep their postseason push alive, currently two games out of the second Wild Card spot in the American League.

Toronto Blue Jays Analysis

Blue Jays ace Robbie Ray takes the mound, making his 31st start of the season. Ray last pitched in a 6-4 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Sept. 20, throwing 97 pitches in 4.2 innings, allowing three runs on seven hits and striking out five batters.

Posting a 12-6 record with 182 innings pitched, Ray has a 2.72 record with a 32% K rate and a 1.04 WHIP. Among qualified starters, he ranks fifth in ERA, seventh in WHIP and fourth in K rate and is the current favorite to win the American League Cy Young Award at -190 odds on FanDuel SportsBook.

Ray, a lefty, uses mainly a two-pitch mix of fastball (60%) and slider (30%), preferring to throw his slider as the go-to pitch for striking out batters. The pitch has a 47% K rate, used in 45% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 32% CSW rate, 45% Whiff rate and a 63% PutAway rate.

The top of the order for the Twins should feature Luis Arraez, Byron Buxton, Jorge Polanco and Josh Donaldson. With a last-place 69-85 record in the American League Central, the Twins are hitting .241 with a .314 OBP and have a 23% K rate. Against left-handed starters this year, the team is hitting .244 with a .310 OBP and a 23% K rate.

Minnesota Twins Analysis

John Gant makes his 20th start of the season and 13th as a member of the Minnesota Twins. Gant last pitched in a 6-5 Twins loss to the New York Yankees, throwing 0.2 innings before leaving the game with an injury, allowing one walk on 12 pitches.

As trade deadline acquisition from the St. Louis Cardinals, Gant has a 5-9 record, throwing 103 innings, with a 3.76 ERA, 19% K rate and 1.47 WHIP. His pitch arsenal is mainly a three-pitch mix of fastball (49%), changeup (22%) and cutter (20%). Gant, a righty, will likely throw the changeup as the go-to pitch for striking out batters. With a 21% K rate, the pitch is used in 34% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 25% CSW rate, 38% Whiff rate and a 30% PutAway rate.

The Blue Jays will likely start George Springer, Marcus Semien, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and Bo Bichette at the top of the order. This year, Toronto is one of the top offensive teams in the majors, ranking second in batting average (.264) with a .330 OBP and a 20% K rate, the fourth-lowest. Facing right-handed starters, the Blue Jays are hitting .264 with a .328 OBP and a 20% K rate.