September 25 MLB Betting Guide: Washington Nationals vs. Cincinnati Reds

Washington Nationals vs. Cincinnati Reds MLB Game Info

Washington Nationals vs. Cincinnati Reds Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Nationals +116 | Reds -136

Spread: Reds -1.5

Total: 9.5 Over (-106) | Under (-114)

Odds to Win World Series: Nationals NA| Reds +25000

Washington Nationals vs. Cincinnati Reds Moneyline Prediction and Picks

Two highly effective offenses square off in a ballpark that favors batters and two starting pitchers with an elevated WHIP. Today’s matchup is a recipe for a higher-scoring affair.

The Bet: Over (9.5)

Washington Nationals vs. Cincinnati Reds News and Analysis

Probables: Erick Fedde (Blue Jays) vs. Vladimir Gutierrez (Reds)

Projected Lineup

After an 8-7 Reds win Friday night, the four-game series between the Washington Nationals and Cincinnati Reds heads into the third game with the series tied at one game apiece.

Washington Nationals Analysis

Erick Fedde makes his 27th start of the season, last pitching in an 8-7 Nationals loss to the Miami Marlins on Sept. 20. Fedde threw 96 pitches in five innings of work, allowing two runs on four hits and striking out five batters. Posting a 7-9 record this year, with 127 innings pitched, Fedde has a 5.10 ERA, 22% K rate and a 1.39 WHIP.

The righty uses a four-pitch mix consisting of fastball (44%), cutter (23%), curveball (22%) and changeup (10%). Fedde will most likely throw his cutter as the go-to pitch for striking out batters. With a 28% K rate, the pitch is used in 31% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 25% CSW rate, 24% Whiff rate and a 54% PutAway rate.

The top of the order for the Reds should consist of Jonathan India, Max Schrock, Nick Castellanos and Joey Votto. Making a final push for the second spot in the National League Wild Card, currently six games out, the Reds rank seventh in batting average (.248) with a .327 OBP and a 23% K rate. At home, Cincinnati is hitting .258 with a .342 OBP and a 24% K rate.

Cincinnati Reds Analysis

Vladimir Gutierrez makes his 22nd start of the year, last pitching in a 9-5 Reds win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sept. 20. The rookie recorded a no-decision after throwing 56 pitches in 3.1 innings of work, allowing five runs on seven hits and striking out three batters.

Posting a 9-6 record in 111.1 innings pitched, Gutierrez has a 4.53 ERA, with a 17% K rate and a 1.37 WHIP. A righty, Gutierrez will likely use a four-pitch mix consisting of fastball (47%), slider (22%), curveball (18%) and changeup (12%). Look for the slider to be the go-to pitch for striking out batters. With a 25% K rate, the pitch is used in 30% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 30% CSW rate, 37% Whiff rate and a 41% PutAway rate.

The Nationals will likely start Lane Thomas, Alcides Escobar, Juan Soto and Josh Bell at the top of the order. Despite a last-place 64-90 record, the Nationals are among the more productive teams at the plate, ranking fourth in batting average (.259) with a .336 OBP and the third-lowest strikeout rate at 21%. On the road, the team is hitting .252 with a .332 OBP and a 22% K rate.