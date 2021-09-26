September 26 MLB Betting Guide: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks MLB Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Moneyline, Total and Odds

All MLB Betting lines, odds and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Yankees +104 | Red Sox -122

Spread: Red Sox -1.5

Total: 10 Over (-112) | Under (-108)

Odds to Win World Series: Dodgers +300| Diamondbacks NA

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Prediction and Picks

Expect a higher-scoring affair Sunday, with the Dodgers facing a rookie pitcher with an elevated WHIP in a ballpark that favors hitters.

The Bet: Over (9)

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks News and Analysis

Probables: Julio Urias (Dodgers) vs. Humberto Mejia (Diamondbacks)

Projected Lineup

A series finale between two National League West rivals kicks off Sunday, with the Diamondbacks bouncing back and tying the series at one game apiece after a 7-2-win Saturday night.

Los Angeles Dodgers Analysis

Julio Urias takes the mound for the Dodgers, making his 30th start of the season. Urias last pitched in a 5-4 Dodgers win over the Colorado Rockies on Sept. 21, recording a no-decision after throwing 73 pitches in six innings of work, allowing four runs on seven hits and striking out five batters. In three meetings against the Diamondbacks this year, Urias is 3-0, throwing 16.2 innings with a 1.62 ERA, allowing three runs on 10 hits and striking out 20 batters.

Posting an 18-3 record this year, Urias has a 3.10 ERA in 174.1 innings, with a 26% K rate and 1.03 WHIP. Among qualified starters, he ranks 12th in ERA, 17th in K rate and sixth in WHIP. A lefty, Urias uses a three-pitch mix of fastball (49%), curveball (34%) and changeup (17%). Look for the curveball to be the go-to pitch for striking out batters. With a 33% K rate, the pitch is used in 32% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 34% CSW rate, 26% Whiff rate and a 51% PutAway rate.

The Diamondbacks will likely start Nick Ahmed, Ketel Marte, Carson Kelly and Christian Walker at the top of the lineup. The Diamondbacks have struggled offensively this year, ranking 24th in batting average (.235), 21stin OBP (.309), and the ninth-highest strikeout rate at 23%.

Arizona Diamondbacks Analysis

Humberto Mejia makes his fourth start of the year for the Diamondbacks, last pitching in an 11-4 loss to the Atlanta Braves on Sept. 20. Mejia threw 94 pitches in four innings of work, allowing six runs on eight hits and striking out four batters.

The rookie has an 0-2 record with a 7.20 ERA, 20% K rate and a 1.80 WHIP. Mejia, a righty, uses a three-pitch mix consisting of fastball (64%), slider (16%) and changeup (14%) and prefers to use the slider to strike out batters. The pitch has a 16% K rate, used in 48% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 20% CSW rate, 22% Whiff rate and a 22% PutAway rate.

The top of the order for the Dodgers should consist of Mookie Betts, Corey Seager, Trea Turner and Max Muncy. One of the more productive teams in the majors, the Dodgers are hitting .242 with a .328 OBP and have a 22% strikeout rate, the seventh-lowest in the majors.