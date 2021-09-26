September 26 MLB Betting Guide: New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox MLB Game Info

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Yankees +104 | Red Sox -122

Spread: Red Sox -1.5

Total: 10 Over (-112) | Under (-108)

Odds to Win World Series: Yankees +1800| Red Sox +1800

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox Prediction and Picks

Look for a tough matchup for Rodriguez facing a Yankees offense that has won five of the last seven games. A win against their rival will solidify their standing in the American League Wild Card, taking the first spot in the standings.

The Bet: Yankees (+104)

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox News and Analysis

Probables: Jordan Montgomery (Yankees) vs. Eduardo Rodriguez (Red Sox)

Projected Lineup

One of the best rivalries in sports ends Sunday in a primetime matchup at Fenway Park. After a 5-3-win Saturday, the Yankees look to pull off the series sweep against the Boston Red Sox.

New York Yankees Analysis

Jordan Montgomery takes the mound for the Yankees, making his 29th start of the season. He last pitched in a 7-1 win over the Texas Rangers on Sept. 21, throwing 93 pitches in 5.2 innings, allowing one run on four hits and striking out six batters. In four meetings against the Red Sox this year, Montgomery has an 0-2 record, throwing 22.1 innings with a 3.63 ERA, allowing nine runs on 19 hits and striking out 21 batters.

Posting a 6-6 record in 149.2 innings pitched, Montgomery has a 3.55 ERA, 24% K rate and a 1.24 WHIP.

A lefty, Montgomery uses a four-pitch mix of fastball (38%), curveball (24%), changeup (24%) and cutter (13%) and will likely throw his curveball as the go-to pitch for striking out batters. The pitch has a 44% K rate, used in 45% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 36% CSW rate, 43% Whiff rate and a 60% PutAway rate.

The top of the lineup for the Red Sox should feature Kike Hernandez, Hunter Renfroe, Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers. This year, the Red Sox are one of the most productive teams offensively in the majors, ranking third in batting average (.262), fifth in OBP (.329) and have the 10th-lowest K rate at 22%.

Boston Red Sox Analysis

Eduardo Rodriguez makes his 30th start of the year for the Red Sox, last pitching in a 6-3 Red Sox win over the New York Mets on Sept. 21. Rodriguez recorded a no-decision after throwing 92 pitches in 4.1 innings of work, allowing two runs on five hits and striking out five batters. In four meetings with the Yankees this year, Rodriguez is 2-0, throwing 18 innings with a 3.00 ERA, allowing six runs on 14 hits and striking out 24 batters.

Posting an 11-8 record, throwing 146.2 innings this year, Rodriguez has a 4.97 ERA, 27% K rate and a 1.39 WHIP. A lefty, Rodriguez uses mainly a three-pitch mix consisting of fastball (51%), changeup (23%) and cutter (17%). Look for the cutter to be the go-to pitch for striking out batters. The pitch has a 30% K rate, used in 32% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 29% CSW rate, 17% Whiff rate and a 51% PutAway rate.

The Yankees will likely start DJ LeMahieu, Anthony Rizzo, Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton at the top of the lineup. The Yankees this season are batting .238 with a .324 OBP and a 24% K rate.