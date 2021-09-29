September 29 MLB Betting Guide: New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays

New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays MLB Game Info

New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: New York Yankees -112| Blue Jays -104

Spread: Yankees -1.5

Total: 8.5 Over (-118) | Under (-104)

Odds to Win World Series: Yankees +1200| Blue Jays +3300

New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays Prediction and Picks

Despite a tough matchup against one of the top pitchers in the league, the Blue Jays are in a must-win mode to keep their playoff hopes alive and will need to rely on their bats to help Berrios secure a win.

The Bet: Blue Jays (-104)

New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays News and Analysis

Probables: Gerrit Cole (Yankees) vs. Jose Berrios (Blue Jays)

Projected Lineup

In a battle between two American League East rivals, the Blue Jays look to bounce back from a 7-2 loss Tuesday night, facing a tough test against one of the top pitchers in the majors.

New York Yankees Analysis

Yankees ace Gerrit Cole takes the mound, making his 30th start of the season. Cole last pitched in an 8-3 win over the Boston Red Sox on Sept. 24, throwing 94 pitches in six innings, allowing three runs on five hits and striking out six batters. In four meetings against the Blue Jays this year, Cole has a 2-1 record, throwing 23 innings, allowing eight runs on 17 hits, striking out 22 batters.

One of the more dominant pitchers in the majors, Cole has a 16-8 record in 175.1 innings pitched, with a 3.08 ERA, 33% K rate and a 1.04 WHIP. Among qualified starters, he ranks 11th in ERA, third in K rate and sixth in WHIP. A righty, Cole uses a four-pitch mix consisting of fastball (48%), slider (22%), curveball (16%) and changeup (14%). Look for the slider to be the go-to pitch to strike out batters. With a 39% K rate, the pitch is used in 40% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 34% CSW rate, 40% Whiff rate and a 57% PutAway rate.

The Blue Jays lineup should feature George Springer, Marcus Semien, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette. One of the more productive teams offensively in the majors, the Blue Jays rank second in batting average (.264) and fourth in OBP (.330) and have the second-lowest K rate at 20%.

Toronto Blue Jays Analysis

Jose Berrios makes his 32nd start of the season and 11th as a member of the Toronto Blue Jays. He last pitched in a 3-1 loss to his former team, the Minnesota Twins, on Sept. 24, throwing 90 pitches in six innings of work, allowing three runs on five hits and striking out 10 batters. In his first meeting against the Yankees, a 6-4 win on Sept. 9, Berrios threw 109 pitches in 6.2 innings, allowing two runs on five hits and striking out eight batters.

This year, Berrios has a 12-9 record, pitching 186 innings, with a 3.48 ERA, 26% K rate and a 1.08 WHIP. Among qualified starters, Berrios ranks 19th in ERA, 16th in K rate and 13th in WHIP.

A righty, Berrios uses a three-pitch mix consisting of fastball (56%), curveball (30%) and changeup (13%). Look for his curveball to be the go-to pitch for striking out batters. With a 39% K rate, the pitch is used in 40% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 34% CSW rate, 34% Whiff rate and a 53% PutAway rate.

The Yankees should roll out a lineup consisting of DJ LaMahieu, Anthony Rizzo, Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton. This year, the Yankees rank 20th in batting average (.239) with a .325 OBP and the fifth-highest strikeout rate in the majors at 24%.