September 29 MLB Betting Guide: Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves

Moneyline: Phillies +120 | Braves -104

Spread: Braves -1.5

Total: 8 Over (-114) | Under (-106)

Odds to Win World Series: Braves +1500| Braves +7000

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves Prediction and Picks

With two high-powered offenses squaring off in a late-season series with playoff implications, expect a higher scoring affair, especially in a ballpark that favors batters.

The Bet: Over (8)

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves News and Analysis

Probables: Aaron Nola (Phillies) vs. Max Fried (Braves)

Projected Lineup

The Philadelphia Phillies make their final push for the postseason, facing their National League East rivals, the Atlanta Braves. After a 2-1 loss to open the series Tuesday, the Phillies look to bounce back and grab a win.

Philadelphia Phillies Analysis

Aaron Nola takes the mound, making his 32nd start of the year. Nola last pitched in a 12-6 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sept. 23, throwing 86 pitches in six innings of work, allowing six runs on six hits and striking out eight batters. In four meetings with the Braves this year, Nola has a 1-1 record, throwing 24.1 innings, allowing 12 runs on 22 hits and striking out 26 batters.

Throwing 174.2 innings this season, Nola has a 9-8 record with a 4.64 ERA, 30% K rate and a 1.12 WHIP. Among qualified starters, he ranks 34th in ERA, sixth in K rate and 17th in WHIP. Nola, a righty, uses a three-pitch mix consisting of fastball (51%), curveball (27%) and changeup (20%). Look for the knuckle curveball as the go-to pitch for striking out batters. The pitch has a 39% K rate, used in 29% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 40% CSW rate, 36% Whiff rate and a 52% PutAway rate.

The Braves, who lead the National League East, will likely start Jorge Soler, Freddie Freeman, Ozzie Albies and Austin Riley at the top of the order. This year, the Braves are hitting .243 with a .319 OBP and a 23% strikeout rate.

Atlanta Braves Analysis

Max Fried will make his 28th start of the season, last pitching in a 4-0 win over the San Diego Padres on Sept. 24. Fried threw a complete-game shutout, allowing three hits and striking out four batters with 98 pitches. Facing the Phillies twice this season, Fried has an 0-1 record in 10 innings, allowing six runs on 12 hits, striking out 14 batters.

Posting a 13-7 record this season, Fried has a 3.12 ERA, 23.7 K rate and a 1.11 WHIP. Among qualified starters, he ranks 13th in ERA, 23rd in K rate and 16th in WHIP. A lefty Fried uses a three-pitch mix of fastball (50%), curveball (26%) and slider (22%). Look for Fried to throw his curveball as the go-to pitch for striking out batters. With a 42% K rate, the pitch is used in 39% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 33% K rate, 34% Whiff rate and a 57% PutAway rate.

The Phillies lineup should consist of Odubel Herrera, Jean Segura, Bryce Harper and J.T. Realmuto at the top of the order. This season, the Phillies rank 15th in batting average (.241), 12th in OBP (.319) and have the 12th-lowest strikeout rate in the majors (22%).