September 30 MLB Betting Guide: Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles

Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles MLB Game Info

Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles Moneyline, Total and Odds

All MLB Betting lines, odds and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Red Sox -220| Orioles +184

Spread: Red Sox -1.5

Total: 10 Over (-114) | Under (-106)

Odds to Win World Series: Red Sox +2200 | Orioles NA

Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles Prediction and Picks

Expect a high-scoring affair with a high-powered offense facing a rookie pitcher with an elevated WHIP in a park that is the second-most hitter-friendly in the majors.

The Bet: Over (10)

Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles News and Analysis

Probables: Nick Pivetta (Red Sox) vs. Alexander Wells (Orioles)

Projected Lineup

After a 6-0-win Wednesday night, the Boston Red Sox hold on to a half-game lead in the American League Wild Card race, looking to solidify their place in the postseason.

Boston Red Sox Analysis

Nick Pivetta takes the mound for the Red Sox, making his 30th start of the season. Pivetta last pitched in a 5-3 Red Sox loss to the New York Yankees, recording a no-decision after throwing 90 pitches in 5.1 innings of work, allowing one run on three hits and striking out seven batters. Facing the Orioles four times this season, Pivetta has a 3-0 record, throwing 21.2 innings, allowing 10 runs on 20 hits and striking out 20 batters.

Posting a 9-7 record this season, Pivetta has a 4.52 ERA, 26% K rate and a 1.31 WHIP in 149.1 innings pitched. A righty, Pivetta uses a three-pitch mix consisting of fastball (51%), curveball (23%) and slider (22%), going to the knuckle curve to strike out batters. The pitch has a 37% K rate, used in 40% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 28% K rate, 25% Whiff rate and a 51% PutAway Rate.

The Orioles will likely start Cedric Mullins, Ryan Mountcastle, Austin Hays and Trey Mancini at the top of the order. This season, Baltimore has had a difficult time producing offense, ranking 19th in batting average (.239), 26th in OBP (.304) and 24th in strikeout rate (24%).

Baltimore Orioles Analysis

Alexander Wells takes the mound for the Orioles, making his 11th start of the season. The rookie last pitched in an 8-5 Orioles loss to the Texas Rangers on Sept. 24, recording a no-decision after throwing 72 pitches in five innings of work, allowing three runs on five hits striking out one batter.

Posting a 1-3 record this year, Wells has a 7.61 ERA, 13% K rate and a 1.75 WHIP. A lefty, Wells uses a four-pitch mix of fastball (51%), curveball (19%), slider (16%) and changeup 13%). Look for the four-seam fastball as the go-to pitch for striking out batters. With a 16% K rate, the pitch is used in 26% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 26% CSW rate, 15% Whiff rate and a 35% PutAway rate.

The Red Sox lineup should include Kike Hernandez, Hunter Renfroe, Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts at the top. One of the more productive teams in the majors, Boston ranks third in batting average (.262), seventh in OBP (.328) and has the 10th-lowest strikeout rate at 22%.