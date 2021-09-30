September 30 MLB Betting Guide: Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets

Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets MLB Game Info

Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Marlins +172| Mets -205

Spread: Mets -1.5

Total: 7.5 Over (-118) | Under (-104)

Odds to Win World Series: Marlins NA| Mets NA

Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets Prediction and Picks

Facing a Miami Marlins team that has struggled offensively, expect an effective outing from Hill, with run support coming from the Mets bat against a rookie pitcher.

The Bet: Mets (-205)

Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets Jays News and Analysis

Probables: Edward Cabrera (Marlins) vs. Rich Hill (Mets)

Projected Lineup

With the series tied at one game apiece after a 3-2 Marlins win Wednesday night, the Mets look to grab a series win in this National League East showdown.

Miami Marlins Analysis

Edward Cabrera takes the mound for the Marlins, making his seventh start of the season. Cabrera last pitched in an 8-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Sept. 24, throwing 76 pitches in three innings of work, allowing three runs on two hits and striking out six batters. In his first meeting against the Mets, a 3-1 loss on Aug. 31, Cabrera threw 53 pitches in four innings of work, allowing three runs on seven hits and striking out two batters.

This year, the rookie has an 0-3 record with a 5.79 ERA, 20% K rate and a 1.67 WHIP. Cabrera, a righty, uses a four-pitch mix consisting of fastball (37%), changeup (25%), slider (23%) and curveball (15%), preferring to use the slider as the go-to pitch for striking out batters. The pitch has a 32% K rate, used in 39% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 27% CSW rate, 42% Whiff rate and a 41% PutAway rate.

The top of the Mets lineup should consist of Brandon Nimmo, Francisco Lindor, Michael Conforto and Pete Alonso. The Mets have struggled offensively this season, ranking 21st in batting average (.238), 17th in OBP (.314), and the ninth-highest strikeout rate.

New York Mets Analysis

Rich Hill makes his 31st start of the season and 12th start as a member of the New York Mets. The 17-year veteran last pitched in a 2-1 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Sept. 25, throwing 97 pitches in five innings of work, allowing two runs on two hits and striking out six batters. This season, in three meetings against the Marlins, Hill has recorded a no-decision in each outing, throwing a combined 15 innings, allowing six runs on 13 hits and striking out 15 batters.

Posting a 6-8 record in 153 innings pitched this year, Hill has a 3.87 ERA, 22% K rate and a 1.19 WHIP. A lefty, Hill uses mainly a two-pitch mix consisting of fastball (50%) and curveball (44%) and will likely throw the curveball as the go-to pitch for striking out batters. The pitch has a 17% K rate, used in 35% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 27% CSW rate, 20% Whiff rate and a 28% PutAway rate.

The Marlins will likely start Miguel Rojas, Jazz Chisholm, Bryan De La Cruz and Jesus Sanchez at the top of the order. Miami ranks as one of the worst teams offensively in the majors, ranking 27th in batting average (.233), 29th in OBP (.298) and strikeout rate (26%).