September 4 MLB Betting Guide: Cleveland Indians vs. Boston Red Sox

Cleveland Indians vs. Boston Red Sox MLB Game Info

Cleveland Indians vs. Boston Red Sox Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Indians +168| Red Sox -200

Spread: Red Sox-1.5

Total: 9 Over (-122) | Under (+100)

Odds to Win World Series: Red Sox +2400| Indians +60000

Cleveland Indians vs. Boston Red Sox Prediction and Picks

Despite the hitter-friendly venue of Fenway Park, expected a lower-scoring affair, with Cleveland struggling this season offensively.

The Bet: Under (9)

Cleveland Indians vs. Boston Red Sox News and Analysis

Probables: Eli Morgan (Indians) vs. Tanner Houck (Red Sox)

Projected Lineup

The Red Sox and Indians square off for the second game of a three-game series, with Boston jumping to a 1-0 series lead after an 8-5-win Friday night.

Cleveland Indians Analysis

Eli Morgan makes his 14th start of the season, last pitching in a 7-5 win over the Boston Red Sox on Aug. 29. Morgan recorded a no-decision after throwing 45 pitches in three innings of work, allowing two runs on two hits and striking out three batters.

The rookie has a 2-6 record with a 5.98 ERA, 23% K rate and a 1.30 WHIP. Morgan uses a three-pitch mix consisting of fastball (46%), changeup (24%) and slider (24%), likely throwing the changeup to strike out batters. The pitch has a 31% K rate and is used in 47% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 28% CSW rate, 26% Whiff rate and a 43% PutAway rate.

The Red Sox should start Kyle Schwarber, Hunter Renfroe, Rafael Devers and J.D. Martinez at the top of the order. Currently holding on the second Wild Card spot in the American League by three games, the Red Sox rank third in batting average (.259), eighth in OBP (.325) and have a 22% strikeout rate.

Boston Red Sox Analysis

Tanner Houck makes his 10th start of the season for the Red Sox, last pitching in a 7-5 loss to the Cleveland Indians on Aug. 29. Houck recorded a no-decision after throwing 90 pitches in 5.1 innings of work, allowing three runs on one hit and striking out three batters.

Posting an 0-3 record this season, Houck has a 3.63 ERA, 29% K rate and a 1.21 WHIP. Houck uses a two-pitch mix consisting of fastball (58%) and slider (35%), preferring to throw the slider to strike out batters. The pitch has a 39% K rate, used in 37% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 33% CSW rate, 36% Whiff rate and a 53% PutAway rate.

The Indians lineup should start with Myles Straw, Amed Rosario, Jose Ramirez and Franmil Reyes. The team is collectively hitting .238 with a .305 OBP and has a 23% strikeout rate.