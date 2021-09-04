September 4 MLB Betting Guide: Detroit Tigers vs. Cincinnati Reds

Detroit Tigers vs. Cincinnati Reds MLB Game Info

Detroit Tigers vs. Cincinnati Reds Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Tigers +166| Reds -198

Spread: Reds -1.5

Total: 9 Over (-118) | Under (-104)

Odds to Win World Series: Tigers NA| Reds +4000

Detroit Tigers vs. Cincinnati Reds Prediction and Picks

The Tigers should benefit from one of the top ballparks for hitters, facing a pitcher who has struggled at home this season. Keep an eye on the weather, with rain expected in the forecast.

The Bet: Tigers (+166)

Detroit Tigers vs. Cincinnati Reds News and Analysis

Probables: Matthew Boyd (Tigers) vs. Tyler Mahle (Reds)

The Cincinnati Reds look to bounce back from a 15-5 loss Friday night to the Detroit Tigers in an interleague matchup.

Projected Lineup

Detroit Tigers Analysis

Matthew Boyd takes the mound for the Tigers, making his 15th start of the season. In his last out, a 2-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Aug. 29, Boyd threw 71 pitches in four innings of work, allowing two runs on four hits and striking out five batters.

Missing more than two months of action because of forearm tightness, Boyd has a 3-7 record, with a 3.50 ERA, 19% K rate and a 1.22 WHIP.

The lefty uses a three-pitch mix primarily consisting of fastball (48%), changeup (23%) and slider (22%). Boyd prefers to throw his slider as the go-to pitch for striking out batters. The pitch has a 30% K rate, used in 44% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 29% CSW rate, 24% Whiff rate and a 45% PutAway rate.

The top of the order for the Reds should start with Jonathan India, Tyler Stephenson, Nick Castellanos and Joey Votto. Holding on to the second spot in the National League Wild Card by a half-game, the Reds are one of the more productive offenses in the majors. The team ranks sixth in batting average (.250), fourth in OBP (.325) and has the 10th-highest strikeout rate (23%).

Cincinnati Reds Analysis

Tyler Mahle takes the mound, making his 28th start of the season. He last pitched in a 2-1 loss to the Miami Marlins on Aug. 29, throwing 104 pitches in seven innings of work, allowing two runs on four hits and striking out six batters.

With a 10-5 record, Mahle has a 3.64 ERA, 28% K rate and a 1.18 WHIP. Among qualified starters, he ranks 22nd in ERA, 14th in K rate and 27th in WHIP. At Great American Ballpark this season, Mahle has a 6.00 ERA in 63 innings with a 28% K rate and 1.44 WHIP.

Mahle uses a three-pitch mix consisting of fastball (53%), slider (32%) and changeup (15%) and throws his four-seam fastball to strike out batters. The pitch has a 35% K rate, used in 27% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 33% CSW rate, 28% Whiff rate and a 54% PutAway rate.

Detroit should use Akil Baddoo, Jonathan Schoop, Robbie Grossman and Miguel Cabrera at the top of the lineup. The team is hitting .242 this season, the 11th-highest in the majors, with a .307 OBP and a 25% strikeout rate.