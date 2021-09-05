September 5 MLB Betting Guide: New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals

New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals MLB Game Info

New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals Moneyline, Total and Odds

All MLB Betting lines, odds and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Mets -148| Nationals +126

Spread: Mets-1.5

Total: 9 Over (-104) | Under (-115)

Odds to Win World Series: Mets +10000| Nationals NA

New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals Prediction and Picks

Walker should have a tough outing against a Nationals team which ranks as one of the more efficient offenses in the majors. Washington should benefit from Walker’s low K rate and elevated WHIP, grabbing a win in the series finale.

The Bet: Nationals (+126)

New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals News and Analysis

Probables: Taijuan Walker (Mets) vs. Josiah Gray (Nationals)

Projected Lineup

After splitting a doubleheader Saturday, the Mets and Nationals head into the series finale in a battle between two National League East rivals.

New York Mets Analysis

Taijuan Walker takes the mound for the Mets, making his 25th start of the year. Walker last pitched in an Aug. 25 3-2-loss to the San Francisco Giants, throwing 74 pitches in six innings of work, allowing two runs on two hits and striking out three batters. In two outings against the Nationals this season, Walker has a 1-1 record, throwing 13.1 innings, allowing four runs on 13 hits and striking out nine batters.

In his first year with the Mets, Walker has a 7-9 record, with a 3.89 ERA, 22% K rate and a 1.16 WHIP. The righty uses a three-pitch mix consisting of fastball (57%), slider (21%) and changeup (13%). Look for the four-seam fastball as the go-to pitch for striking out batters. With a 30% K rate, the pitch has is used in 36% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 32% CSW rate, 24% Whiff rate and a 46% PutAway rate.

The top of the lineup for the Nationals should include Lane Thomas, Alcides Escobar, Juan Soto and Josh Bell. This season, the team has been one of the more productive teams offensively in the majors, ranking fourth in batting average (.258), third in OBP (.333) and has the fifth-lowest strikeout rate (21%).

Washington Nationals Analysis

Josiah Gray will make his eighth start of the season and sixth as a member of the Washington Nationals. Gray last pitched in a 7-4 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on Aug. 30, throwing 83 pitches in four innings of work, allowing six runs on seven hits and striking out four batters. A trade deadline acquisition from the Los Angeles Dodgers, Gray has a 0-2 record with a 4.22 ERA, 24% K rate and 1.28 WHIP with the Nationals.

Look for the rookie to use a three-pitch mix of fastball (52%), curveball (28%) and slider (17%). His curveball is the preferred pitch for striking out batters. With a 48% K rate, the pitch is used in 31% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 44% CSW rate, 54% Whiff rate and a 65% PutAway rate.

The Mets will likely start Jonathan Villar, Pete Alonso, Francisco Lindor and Michael Conforto at the top of the order. Currently 4.5-game back for the second spot in the National League Wild Card, the Mets have the 10th-lowest batting average (.238) with a .314 OBP and a 23% strikeout rate.