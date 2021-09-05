September 5 MLB Betting Guide: Oakland Athletics vs. Toronto Blue Jays

Oakland Athletics vs. Toronto Blue Jays MLB Game Info

Oakland Athletics vs. Toronto Blue Jays Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Athletics +190 | Blue Jays -230

Spread: Blue Jays -1.5

Total: 9.5 Over (-106) | Under (-114)

Odds to Win World Series: Athletics +5500 | Blue Jays +7000

Oakland Athletics vs. Toronto Blue Jays Prediction and Picks

The weekend series between the A’s and Blue Jays has been a high-scoring affair, with 39 runs scored in the previous two games. Expect the trend to continue, with the high-powered Blue Jays offense facing a starting pitcher with a low strikeout rate and elevated WHIP.

The Bet: Over (9.5)

Oakland Athletics vs. Toronto Blue Jays News and Analysis

Probables: Cole Irving (Athletics) vs. Robbie Ray (Blue Jays)

Projected Lineup

Heading into the final game of a three-game series, the Blue Jays look to go for the series sweep against the Oakland Athletics after a 10-8-win Saturday afternoon.

Oakland Athletics Analysis

Cole Irvin makes his 27th start of the season, last pitching in a 9-3 A’s win over the Detroit Tigers on Aug. 31. Irvin recorded a no-decision after throwing 84 pitches in 4.2 innings of work, allowing three runs on seven hits and striking out two batters. In the first meeting with the Blue Jays this season, a 4-1-win on May 4, Irving threw 102 pitches in eight innings of work, allowing one run on three hits and striking out nine batters.

Irving has a 9-12 record with a 3.74 ERA, 15% K rate, and a 1.27 WHIP in his first season with the A’s. Among qualified starters this season, he ranks 26th in ERA, 41st in K rate and 36th in WHIP.

The lefty uses a three-pitch mix consisting of fastball (60%), changeup (23%) and slider (14%), preferring to throw the four-seam fastball to strike out batters. With a 19% K rate, the pitch is used in 29% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 27% CSW rate, 18% Whiff rate and a 41% PutAway rate.

The top of the order for the Blue Jays should consist of George Springer, Marcus Semien, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette. A highly productive team offensively, the Blue Jays rank second in batting average (.264), sixth in OBP (.328) and has the second-lowest K rate in the majors at 20%.

Toronto Blue Jay Analysis

Robbie Ray takes the mound for the Blue Jays, making his 27th start of the season. Ray last pitched in a 7-3 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Aug. 30, throwing 97 pitches in seven innings of work, allowing two runs on four hits and striking out 10 batters. A top contender for the American League Cy Young award with +320 odds on FanDuel Sportsbook, Ray has a 10-5 record, with a 2.71 ERA, 32% K rate and a 1.02 WHIP. This season, among qualified starters, he ranks sixth in ERA, fourth in K rate, and seventh in WHIP.

Ray, a lefty, uses a two-pitch mix primarily consisting of fastball (59%) and slider (29%). He prefers to use the slider to strike out batters. The pitch has a 48% K rate, used in 45% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 33% CSW rate, 46% Whiff rate and a 64% PutAway rate.

The Athletics should start Josh Harrison, Starling Marte, Matt Olson and Yan Gomes at the top of the order. This season, Oakland is hitting .238 with a .316 OBP and has a 22% strikeout rate.