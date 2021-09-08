September 8 MLB Betting Guide: Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros

Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros MLB Game Info

Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Mariners +176| Astros -210

Spread: Astros -1.5

Total: 9.5 Over (-106) | Under (-114)

Odds to Win World Series: Mariners +18000 | Astros +450

Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros Prediction and Picks

Look for today’s matchup to be a lower-scoring affair, with two effective pitchers taking the mound, combined with a Mariners’ offensive that has struggled at the plate this season.

The Bet: Under (9)

Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros News and Analysis

Probables: Tyler Anderson (Mariners) vs. Jose Urquidy (Astros)

Projected Lineup

After a 4-5 Astros win Tuesday night, this American League West matchup heads to the series finale with a midday matinee. Houston looks primed for the series sweep, hoping to pull away with the lead in the division.

Seattle Mariners Analysis

Tyler Anderson takes the mound for the Mariners, making his 26th start of the season. Anderson has made seven starts for the Mariners, a trade deadline acquisition from the Pittsburgh Pirates, going 1-1 with a 3.38 ERA, 18% K rate, and a 1.10 WHIP. He last pitched in a 6-5 Mariners win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sept. 3, throwing 87 pitches in six innings of work, allowing three runs on four hits and striking out five batters, recording a no-decision. In his first meeting with the Astros, a 6-3 Mariners win on Aug. 22, Anderson threw 94 pitches in 5.1 innings, allowing two runs on eight hits and striking out four batters.

Anderson has a 6-9 record with a 4.08 ERA, 19% K rate, and a 1.17 WHIP. This season, among qualified starters, he ranks 31st in ERA, 34th in K rate and 23rd in WHIP.

Anderson uses a three-pitch mix consisting of fastball (48%), cutter (26%) and changeup (25%). He’ll likely throw the changeup as the go-to pitch for striking out batters. With a 22% K rate, the pitch is used 29% in two-strike situations, resulting in a 28% CSW rate, 27% Whiff rate and a 40% PutAway rate.

The Astros lineup will likely consist of Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman, Yordan Alvarez and Carlos Correa. Houston is the most productive team at the plate in the majors this season, ranking first in batting average (.267), OBP (.338) and has the lowest strikeout rate (19%).

Houston Astros Analysis

Jose Urquidy takes the mound for the Astros, making his 16th start of the season. He last pitched in a 6-3 Astros win over the San Diego Padres, making his return from the injured list due to shoulder soreness, missing more than a month of playing time. Urquidy threw 71 pitches in 4.1 innings of work, allowing two runs on five hits and striking out four batters. In two meetings against the Mariners this season, Urquidy has a 1-0 record, throwing 11.2 innings, allowing four runs on 10 hits and striking out nine batters.

Posting a 6-3 record, Urquidy has a 3.42 ERA, 21% K rate and a 0.98 WHIP. The righty uses a three-pitch mix consisting of fastball (54%), slider (21%) and changeup (18%). Look for the slider to be the go-to pitch for striking out batters. With a 28% K rate, the pitch is used in 36% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 32% CSW rate, 32% Whiff rate and a 46% PutAway rate.

The top of the order for the Mariners should consist of J.P. Crawford, Mitch Haniger, Kyler Seager and Ty France. Making a final push for the second Wild Card spot in the American League, the team is last in batting average, hitting .223, with a .301 OBP and the fourth-highest strikeout rate at 25%.