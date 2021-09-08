September 8 MLB Betting Guide: Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox MLB Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox Moneyline, Total and Odds

All MLB Betting lines, odds and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Rays -102 | Red Sox -116

Spread: Rays -1.5

Total: 9.5 Over (-106) | Under (-114)

Odds to Win World Series: Rays +750 | Red Sox +3000

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox Prediction and Picks

Look for the Red Sox bats to get to the rookie McClanahan, providing plenty of run support of Eovaldi to grab the win, helping solidify the team’s position in the American League Wild Card race.

The Bet: Red Sox (-116)

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox News and Analysis

Probables: Shane McClanahan (Rays) vs. Nathan Eovaldi (Red Sox)

Projected Lineup

Two of the top teams in the American League East square off in the series finale with an eye toward the postseason. The Rays look to build momentum after a 12-7 win Tuesday night and could sweep their division rival.

Tampa Bay Rays Analysis

Shane McClanahan takes the mound for the Rays, making his 22nd start of the season. McClanahan last pitched in a 4-0 loss to the Boston Red Sox on Sept. 2, going five innings, throwing 88 pitches, allowing four runs on eight hits and striking out eight batters.

Posting a 9-5 record, the rookie has a 3.76 ERA, 28% K rate and a 1.32 WHIP. McClanahan uses a three-pitch mix consisting of fastball (40%), slider (35%) and curveball (16%). Look for the slider to be the go-to pitch for striking out batters. With a 38% K rate, the pitch is used 40% in two-strike situations, resulting in a 34% CSW rate, 40% Whiff rate and a 56% PutAway rate.

One of the hardest throwers in the majors, McClanahan ranks fourth in pitches clocking in over 100 MPH with 15, only behind Gerrit Cole, Sandy Alcantara and Jacob deGrom.

The Red Sox will likely start Kike Hernandez, Kyle Schwarber, J.D. Martinez and Hunter Renfroe at the top of the lineup. One of the more productive teams in the majors, the Red Sox rank third in batting average, hitting .260, with a .328 OBP and a 22% K rate.

Boston Red Sox Analysis

Making his 28th start of the season, Nathan Eovaldi takes the mound for the Red Sox. He last pitched in an 8-5 Red Sox win over the Cleveland Indians on Sept. 3, recording a no-decision after throwing 98 pitches in 6.1 innings of work, allowing three runs on six hits and striking out nine batters. In three meetings against the Rays this season, Eovaldi has a 2-1 record, throwing 19.1 innings, allowing seven runs on 12 hits and striking out 23 batters.

With a 10-8 record this season, Eovaldi has a 3.73 ERA, 24% K rate and a 1.17 WHIP. This season, among qualified starters, he ranks 25th in ERA, 22nd in K rate, and 23rd in WHIP.

The righty uses a diverse five-pitch mix consisting of fastball (43%), curveball (18%), slider (13%), cutter (13%) and changeup (12%), preferring to use the curveball to strike out batters. The pitch has a 34% K rate, used in 31% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 40% CSW rate, 38% Whiff rate and a 50% PutAway rate.

The top of the lineup for the Rays should consist of Brandon Lowe, Nelson Cruz, Wander Franco and Austin Meadows. Leading the American League East by 8.5-games and an 87-51 record, the Rays rank 15th in batting average, hitting .241 with a .320 OBP and have the fifth-highest strikeout rate at 25%.