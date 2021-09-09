September 9 MLB Betting Guide: Kansas City Royals vs. Baltimore Orioles

Kansas City Royals vs. Baltimore Orioles MLB Game Info

Kansas City Royals vs. Baltimore Orioles Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Royals +104 | Orioles -122

Spread: Orioles -1.5

Total: 9 Over (-120) | Under (-102)

Odds to Win World Series: Royals NA| Orioles NA

Kansas City Royals vs. Baltimore Orioles Prediction and Picks

Since moving to the starting rotation, Hernandez has been effective, recording a 4-1 record with a 2.94 ERA, 20% K rate, and a 1.02 WHIP. Look for the Royals offense to provide run support, giving Hernandez the win.

The Bet: Royals (+104)

Kansas City Royals vs. Baltimore Orioles News and Analysis

Probables: Carlos Hernandez (Royals) vs. John Means (Orioles)

Projected Lineup

The series finale between the Royals and Orioles kicks off with an evening affair at Camden Yards. With the series lead going to the Orioles after a 9-8 win last night, the Orioles look to build momentum and grab a series win.

Kansas City Royals Analysis

Carlos Hernandez takes the mound for the Royals, making his ninth start of the season, last pitching in a 7-2 win over the Chicago White Sox on Sept. 3. Hernandez threw 95 pitches in six innings of work, allowing two runs on five hits and striking out three batters.

With a 5-1 record in 70 innings pitched this season, Hernandez has a 3.57 ERA, 23% K rate, and a 1.22 WHIP. He’ll likely throw a three-pitch mix consisting of fastball (55%), curveball (18%) and slider (17%), preferring to throw the four-seam fastball to strike out batters. The pitch has a 20% K rate, used in 26% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 28% CSW rate, 24% Whiff rate and a 43% PutAway rate.

The top of the order for Baltimore should feature Cedric Mullins, Ryan Mountcastle, Anthony Santander and Trey Mancini. Collectively, the team is hitting .240 with a .304 OBP and has a 24% K rate—the ninth-highest in the majors.

Baltimore Orioles Analysis

John Means makes his 22nd start for the Orioles today, last pitching in a 4-3 Orioles loss to the New York Yankees on Sept. 3. Means threw 93 pitches in five innings of work, allowing two runs on three hits and striking out five batters.

Posting a 5-6 record in 119 innings this season, Means has a 3.47 ERA, 23% K rate and a 1.00 WHIP. His pitch arsenal includes a three-pitch mix of fastball (48%), changeup (28%) and curveball (15%). Look for the changeup to be the go-to pitch for striking out batters. With a 22% K rate, the pitch is used in 34% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 31% CSW rate, 30% Whiff rate and a 41% PutAway.

The Royals should start Whit Merrifield, Nicky Lopez, Salvador Perez and Andrew Benintendi at the top of the order. Despite a 62-76 record, the team ranks 10th in batting average (.243) with a .302 OBP and has the third-lowest strikeout rate in the majors (21%).