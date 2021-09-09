September 9 MLB Betting Guide: New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins

New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins MLB Game Info

New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Mets -178 | Marlins +150

Spread: Mets -1.5

Total: 7.5 Over (-115) | Under (-105)

Odds to Win World Series: Mets +10000| Marlins NA

New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins Prediction and Picks

Despite mediocre offenses, the main concern lies with both pitchers having an elevated WHIP, especially with Luzardo, who has a 1.65 WHIP–the fifth-highest among pitchers who have thrown at least 70 innings this season. Both pitchers could blow up, causing the series finale to become a higher-scoring affair.

The Bet: Over (7.5)

New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins News and Analysis

Probables: Marcus Stroman (Mets) vs. Jesus Luzardo (Marlins)

Projected Lineup

After a 2-1 Marlins win in extra innings Wednesday, the Mets look to bounce back and grab a series win against their division rival.

New York Mets Analysis

Marcus Stroman takes the mound for the Mets, making his 30th start of the season. The righty last pitched in an 11-9 Mets win over the Washington Nationals, recording a no-decision after throwing 94 pitches in five innings of work, allowing three runs on six hits and striking out two batters. In two meetings with the Marlins this season, Stroman has recorded a no-decision in both outings, throwing 6.1 innings, allowing two runs on seven hits and striking out eight batters.

With 156 innings pitched, Stroman has a 9-12 record with a 2.93 ERA, 21% K rate and a 1.15 WHIP. This season, among qualified starters, he ranks 11th in ERA, 31st in K rate, and 20th in WHIP.

Stroman’s pitch mix includes his fastball (46%), slider (22%), changeup (16%) and cutter (15%). Look for the slider to be the go-to pitch for striking out batters. With a 32% K rate, the pitch is used in 39% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 35% CSW rate, 35% Whiff rate and a 46% PutAway rate.

Miami should start Jazz Chisholm, Miguel Rojas, Lewis Brinson and Jesus Sanchez at the top of the order. This season, the team has struggled offensively, batting (.235) with a (.302) OBP and a 26% strikeout rate, the second-highest in the majors.

Miami Marlins Analysis

Jesus Luzardo takes the mound for the Marlins, making his 14th start of the season and eighth as a member of the Miami Marlins. Luzardo last pitched in a 10-3 Marlins win over the Philadelphia Phillies, recording a no-decision after throwing 90 pitches in 5.2 innings of work, allowing three runs on five hits and striking out three batters. He has a 3-3 record with a 7.15 ERA, 19% K rate, and a 1.68 WHIP with Miami. In his first meeting with the Mets, a 6-3 win on Aug. 2, he went five innings throwing 84 pitches, allowing three runs on four hits and striking out five batters.

A trade acquisition piece from the Oakland Athletics, he has a 5-7 record with a 7.00 ERA, 21% K rate and a 1.65 WHIP.

Luzardo uses a three-pitch mix consisting of fastball (53%), curveball (24%) and changeup (22%), preferring to use his curveball to strike out batters. The pitch has a 46% K rate, used in 36% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 38% CSW rate, 48% Whiff rate and a 62% PutAWay rate.

The Mets will likely start Jonathan Villar, Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso and Michael Conforto at the top of the order. Making a push toward the postseason with a 70-69 record, currently 3.5-games out of the second Wild Card spot in the National League, the Mets are hitting .239 with a .316 OBP and have a 23% strikeout rate.