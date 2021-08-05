Should the Dodgers be favorites to Win The NL West?

Odds to win the NL West

Despite a huge win yesterday over the Houston Astros inside Dodger Stadium in a very World Series-like environment, LA still finds themselves 3.5 games back of the San Francisco Giants for that top spot in the NL West. Yet when you look at the betting markets tied to the divisional odds, the Dodgers are still on top. The Fanduel Sportsbook has Los Angeles as the odds on favorite in the west sitting at -165, while San Fran is on the outside looking in at +135.

We only have about 50-55 games left of this Major League Baseball season, and the Giants, even with a 3.5 game lead in the division, who have not backed down by any means, are still at a plus money price. A big reason why they are dogs in the division is because of LA’s pitching.

Dodger Arms

Max Scherzer went into Mad Max mode in his team debut last night against Houston. Scherzer struck out ten while holding that elite Astros offense to two earned runs to pick up his first win in Dodgers blue.

Walker Buehler is having an unbelievable season with a sparkling 11-2 record to go along with a league-leading 2.16 ERA and 144 strikeouts in 141 innings. There’s a reason why he’s the favorite at FanDuel’s Sportsbook to win the NL Cy Young at +270. Those arms will be huge for the Dodgers if they are going to make a run at the NL West title.

World Series Odds

We mentioned the World Series-like atmosphere on Wednesday night and Mookie Betts saying the fans wanted it badly. Well, it’s a World Series type feel when you look at the betting markets as well. The Dodgers and the Astros have the two shortest odds to win it all on Fanduel right now. LA is at +300 to win the World Series while Houston sits at +460. You could feel that loud and clear in this mini two-game interleague series.