St. Louis Cardinals Tack On 10th Straight Win

The St. Louis Cardinals have now won ten straight games, and their odds to win the pennant have been slashed from 85 to 1 to 21 to 1. By now, the conversation has already shifted from a value perspective regarding the Cardinals to just how real this team is at the moment?

If St. Louis clinches the second wild-card spot, it could face either the Los Angeles Dodgers or San Francisco Giants in a single-elimination game. Note that both teams are likely to win at least 100 games this season.

The notion that a season so successful could end with just one game is remarkable. The better team won’t have the advantage to recover in a three or five-game series. Those days are gone in MLB, at least for now. And that only helps to add even more intrigue to this year’s playoffs.

