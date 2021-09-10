St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Reds Betting Preview

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Reds, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Cardinals +110|Reds -130

Spread: Cardinals +1.5 (-144)|Reds -1.5 (+120)

Total: 8 Over -120| Under -102

Odds to Win the World Series: Cardinals +20000|Reds +5000

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Reds News, Analysis, and Pick

The Cincinnati Reds have stumbled down the stretch run, and it has cost them the wild card spot they were holding onto. Now, the Reds travel to St. Louis for a three-game set against a Cardinals team nipping at their heels. The Cards are 2.0 games behind the Reds and 3.0 games out of the final wild card spot. This series will be a catalyst for which team has the best chance of catching the San Diego Padres for a playoff berth.

Both teams have struggled over their recent outings. Cincinnati has lost four of their past six and has been let down by their bats. The Reds have the 23rd-ranked slugging percentage over the past week, cashing in only 16 runs. Somehow, the Cardinals have been worse. St. Louis has scored a league-low 15 runs over that span thanks to their 29th-ranked slugging percentage.

Jon Lester gets the ball for the Cards for the series opener. Lester has been trending upwards over his recent outings, but he’s at risk of regressing against the Reds. The lefty has brought his earned run average down in his past three games, going from 5.46 to 4.89. This decrease has come despite Lester continuing to allow a concerning amount of baserunners. Opponents have recorded six or more hits in four of his past five starts, with Lester allowing at least two free passes in each one of those games. In total, Lester is allowing 1.43 walks and hits per inning pitched over his past five starts, making it hard to substantiate his sustained decreased earned run average.

This game is Cincinnati’s to lose. Tyler Mahle needs to rebound after a tough outing against the Detroit Tigers last time out but gets an ideal matchup against a Cardinals team that has struggled offensively over the past week. The short price warrants a play on the favorites in this one.

The Bet: Reds -130