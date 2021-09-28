St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers Betting Preview

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Cardinals +102|Brewers -120

Spread: Cardinals +1.5 (-170)|Brewers -1.5 (+140)

Total: 7 Over -105| Under -115

Odds to Win the World Series: Cardinals +2500|Brewers +750

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers News, Analysis, and Pick

Once every few years, we see a team accomplish what the St. Louis Cardinals are doing. Sixteen straight wins are impressive, but what’s been overlooked in the Cardinals’ hot streak is that they entered 10 of the 16 games as underdogs. Like any high-riding team, their winning streak will inevitably come to an end. Based on our analysis, we’re expecting that to be tonight.

No team has been hitting the ball better than the Cardinals over the past 15 days. They’ve scored 94 runs over that span, for 7.2 runs per game, 2.1 home runs per game, elevating their on-base plus slugging percentage to .878, all of which are the best in the majors. Since the start of the season, the Cards rank 19th in runs per game at 4.4 runs per game, 17th in home runs at 1.2 per game, and 15th in on-base plus slugging percentage at .724. It’s been a run for St. Louis, but their metrics are ready to start swinging the other way.

That downturn in offensive output could come against Brandon Woodruff. Woodruff has been sliding recently, losing three straight games, but his past two outings inspire confidence. The 28-year-old has quality starts in both outings, cumulatively striking out 17 and walking two. In doing so, Woodruff has dropped his season-long earned run average to 2.52, and his walks and hits per inning pitched to 0.95.

The Cardinals regression could start against Woodruff and the Brewers on Tuesday. This is one of the shortest prices we’ve seen on Woodruff all season, and it isn’t worth passing up.

The Bet: Brewers -120