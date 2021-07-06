Strikeout Props: Check out Aaron Nola vs. Cubs on Tuesday

Aaron Nola vs. Chicago Cubs

One starting pitcher stands out above the rest in the strikeout props category tonight, and that’s Aaron Nola as he leads the Phillies in Chicago against the Cubs tonight.

Nola has been on a rolla lately with two massive strikeout games in his past two starts. He struck out 11 in just 4.2 innings against the Miami Marlins last Wednesday. In his start before that, he fanned 12 in 5.1 against the New York Mets. He has ten against the Brewers, 11 over the Braves this season.

Cubs are Strikeout Kings

The Cubs have the second-highest strikeout rate in baseball against right-handed pitchers. They have MLB’s worst rate in the past two weeks of the season. When you are striking at just about 26.5 percent, it’s not a good look for the bats but a great view for a K machine-like Nola.

His game against the Mets was impressive because despite New York’s offensive woes there are not even in the top ten in K rate.

Any time the number is around 9.5 at the FanDuel Sportsbook against teams in the bottom ten in the strikeout department, it’s full steam ahead toward the wager window.