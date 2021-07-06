Strikeout Props: Check out Aaron Nola vs. Cubs on Tuesday
July 6Sportsgrid-StaffSportsGrid
Aaron Nola vs. Chicago Cubs
One starting pitcher stands out above the rest in the strikeout props category tonight, and that’s Aaron Nola as he leads the Phillies in Chicago against the Cubs tonight.
Nola has been on a rolla lately with two massive strikeout games in his past two starts. He struck out 11 in just 4.2 innings against the Miami Marlins last Wednesday. In his start before that, he fanned 12 in 5.1 against the New York Mets. He has ten against the Brewers, 11 over the Braves this season.
Cubs are Strikeout Kings
The Cubs have the second-highest strikeout rate in baseball against right-handed pitchers. They have MLB’s worst rate in the past two weeks of the season. When you are striking at just about 26.5 percent, it’s not a good look for the bats but a great view for a K machine-like Nola.
His game against the Mets was impressive because despite New York’s offensive woes there are not even in the top ten in K rate.
Any time the number is around 9.5 at the FanDuel Sportsbook against teams in the bottom ten in the strikeout department, it’s full steam ahead toward the wager window.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.