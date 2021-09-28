Take a look at Zack Wheeler’s Strikeout Prop against the Braves

It could be a star-studded pitching matchup in Atlanta when the Braves take on the Philadelphia Phillies. Charlie Morton will get the start for Atlanta, while Philadelphia will counter Zack Wheeler. Atlanta is as high as a -132 favorite, while Philadelphia is available at +112 odds. The total is set at 7.5, which is low for Truist Park, considering its hitter-friendly park factor of 1.13 runs per game.

When you look at the total, you can’t help but think that there’s some correlation with what we can expect, given the quality of both pitchers in terms of strikeouts. For example, let’s look at Wheeler as he’ll face an Atlanta team with the sixth-highest strikeout rate (26.5%) in the past two weeks against right-handed pitchers and the eighth-highest mark throughout the season (24.5%).

Wheeler’s strikeout prop is set at 6.5 and shaded to the under at -118, while the over is relatively flat at -108. The Georgia native has gone over 6.5 strikeouts in six of his last nine starts, and he’s exceeded the number every time this season when he’s been up against a team that’s in the top 10% of strikeouts when facing a right-handed pitcher.

Thus, when you sum it all up, it’s clear to see that his prop offers tremendous value to go over the 6.5 strikeouts.

