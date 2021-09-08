Take the Over on Vladimir Gutierrez’s Strikeout Prop vs. Cubs on Tuesday

Vladimir Gutierrez and the Cincinnati Reds will face Alec Mills and the Chicago Cubs in a series finale on Wednesday night. Sharp bettors have already weighed in on this matchup as they’ve bet the Cubs down from a +120 underdog to almost even money.

Yet, while the Reds may not be the right side in the matchup, one way to get involved with them is to back the over on Gutierrez’s strikeout prop.

The number is currently sitting at 4.5, and here are some reasons why the Cuban native is a good bet to go over his projection.

This will be his fourth outing against the Cubs this season, and he registered at least five strikeouts in two of the three meetings.

Chicago has the highest strikeout rate in baseball, at 26%, and over the last 30 days, that number’s even higher at 28%.

Chicago already racked up a combined 16 strikeouts against the opposing starters in the previous two games of this series.

All three data points suggest the over is worth a look in this spot.

