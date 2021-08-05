Take The Under in Thursday’s Royals-White Sox game

On Thursday night, the Kansas City Royals and Chicago White Sox will play the rubber match of their three-game set in Chicago. Chicago took their opener 7-1 on Tuesday while the Royals bounced back for a 9-1 victory last night.

Chicago’s scoring troubles

When you look at getaway days for the White Sox, they’ve actually really struggled to score runs. I would have thought that Chicago scoring over 5.5 for their own team total was where I would look today. But if you look at what the Sox have done on getaway days in the second half, it doesn’t inspire confidence. Chicago has scored four, two, three, and zero in their past four games on getaway day. Seven of 11 games have gone under 9.5 for Chicago in the second half overall, and seven of eight against Kansas City in Chicago this year have ended with fewer runs than 9.5. Even though the Royals on the road have been struggling for whatever reason, they really like to play in Chicago against the White Sox.

Lefthanded Pitching Matchup

Going under the FanDuel Sportsbook total of 9.5 for this one is the play. Even though it’s Dallas Keuchel and his 4.51 ERA going against Daniel Lynch and his earned run average of nearly seven, it still feels like this one will be lower scoring. I don’t like the pitching matchup, but trends are just pointing toward these two teams not being able to score.

These two pitchers are also left-handed pitchers. Both teams are in the bottom 15 in the league for OPS against southpaws. Chicago ranks 16th in the last 30 days against left-handed pitchers, and the Royals rank much lower than that. Take under 9.5 (-115) with confidence when the Royals and White Sox wrap up their series tonight.