Tampa Bay Rays vs. Minnesota Twins Betting Preview

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Minnesota Twins, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Rays -205|Twins +172

Spread: Rays -1.5 (-110)|Twins +1.5 (-110)

Total: 8.5 Over -118| Under -104

Odds to Win the World Series: Rays +800|Twins N/A

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Minnesota Twins News, Analysis, and Pick

The three other AL East teams have tried taking a run at the Tampa Bay Rays, but so far, the Rays have maintained their lead atop the division. With 12 games against Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees, and Toronto Blue Jays remaining, the Rays remain in control of their own destiny. However, they can’t look past the also-rans in the AL, which is true against the Minnesota Twins tonight in Tampa.

Randy Dobnak has been ineffective most of the season. Opponents are batting .324 off Dobnak this season, resulting in 1.65 walks and hits per inning pitched and a 7.83 earned run average. The righty has allowed six or more runs in three of his past five starts, with opponents mashing seven home runs off of Dobnak during that span for 2.7 home runs per nine innings.

The Rays have had no problems putting up runs over the past week, scoring the second-most runs in the majors. They are overachieving relative to their production metrics. The Rays have a .739 on-base plus slugging percentage over that span; however, a date against Dobnak and the Twins combustible bullpen could help production balance with output.

Only the Pittsburgh Pirates have a worse on-base plus slugging percentage than the Twins over the past week. That has impacted Minnesota’s output, as they have scored just 12 runs over their past five games. Michael Wacha will be on a short leash, and the Rays bullpen should have the capacity to take over if Wacha doesn’t deliver. Tampa remains among the best with a 3.16 bullpen earned run average, ranking second in the MLB.

Wacha has been prone to mistakes this season, which has decreased the Rays price tonight. Nevertheless, they have a substantive advantage in their batting order and bullpens that should help them get past the Twins on Friday night.

The Bet: Rays -205