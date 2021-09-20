Tampa Bay Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays Betting Preview

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Rays +110|Blue Jays -130

Spread: Rays +1.5 (-142)|Blue Jays -1.5 (+118)

Total: 7.5 Over -118| Under -104

Odds to Win the World Series: Rays +700|Blue Jays +2000

Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays News, Analysis, and Pick

There is a lot on the line in the Tampa Bay Rays game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday night. The Jays enter the contest as -130 favorites, holding a modest 1.5 game lead over the New York Yankees for the final wild card spot. Toronto is also 7.5 games back of the Rays for the AL East lead and could put themselves within striking distance of Tampa with a series sweep.

Robbie Ray takes to the mound tonight for his second consecutive start against the Rays. Ray was dominant in his previous outing, tossing 7.0 innings of one-run ball, striking out 13, and walking none. That was the fifth time in six starts that the lefty had at least ten strikeouts, but it’s worth noting that all of those games came at home.

Ray’s metrics take a dip on the road. His earned run average walks and hits per inning pitched, and opponent’s batting average are higher relative to home splits. The 29-year-old also gives up more home runs on the road, allowing 1.14 home runs per nine innings at home, compared to 1.81 per nine innings on the road.

Hurting Ray’s chances on Monday is that he just saw Tampa five days ago and is effectively a two-pitch pitcher. The southpaw throws his fastball 60% of the time and his slider 30% of the time, mixing in a curveball 6% and changeup 4% occasionally. Tampa got a good look at his stuff in Toronto and there’s not much to hide behind tonight.

The Jays have to contend with MLB’s 20th-ranked prospect, Shane Baz, on Monday. This will be Baz’s first major league start, so the scouting report on what to expect from him is thin. One thing the Rays do better than most other organizations is setting their pitchers up for success. Baz will be backed up by one of the best bullpens in the MLB, and should be ready to shine tonight against the Jays.

Ray has been great, but it’s tough to rationalize the -130 moneyline price on the Jays under these circumstances. That warrants a play on the Rays as home underdogs.

The Bet: Rays +110