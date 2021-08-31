Texas Rangers vs. Colorado Rockies Betting Preview

Texas Rangers vs. Colorado Rockies, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Rangers +114|Rockies -134

Spread: Rangers +1.5 (-152)|Rockies -1.5 (+126)

Total: 9 Over -102| Under -120

Odds to Win the World Series: Rangers N/A|Rockies N/A

Texas Rangers vs. Colorado Rockies News, Analysis, and Pick

Two pitchers who have struggled over their recent outings take to the mound when the Texas Rangers host the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night. Jordan Lyles toes the rubber for the home side, and Austin Gomber gets the ball for the Rockies.

In five starts this month, Lyles has an 8.46 earned run average and is allowing 1.88 walks and hits per inning pitched. Opponents are raking off the righty to the tune of 2.65 home runs per nine innings and a .347 batting average. Gomber has nearly identical splits this month. The lefty has a 7.40 ERA while allowing a 1.84 WHIP and 2.18 home runs per nine innings.

With neither team holding an advantage on the mound, this game will come down to which can execute in the batters’ box. That’s where the Rockies hold an advantage. The Rangers have been terrible against lefties this season. They rank dead last in on-base plus slugging percentage against southpaws with a mark of .655 and have the ninth-most strikeouts in the league. Despite those concerning production metrics, the Rangers have somewhat respectable output, scoring 158 runs this season. Texas is bad against lefties, but they’re overachieving relative to their production metrics, putting them at risk of regression.

This season, the Rockies have some well-documented road woes, but they’ve been effective over their recent outings. Over the past month, the Rockies lead MLB with an .820 on-base plus slugging percentage, with the fifth-most runs scored and the fourth-fewest strikeouts.

It’s a short price on the Rox, and they should be up to the task in Texas tonight.

The Bet: Rockies -134