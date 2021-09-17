The NL Playoff Race Keeps Getting Hotter

The San Diego Padres will hit the road to take on the St. Louis Cardinals this weekend with just a half-game separating these two teams in the NL Wild Card race.

The Cincinnati Reds, who are a game back of the Cardinals for the second Wild Card spot will host the Los Angeles Dodgers this weekend. The Reds finally snapped a five-game losing streak and beat the Pirates yesterday to avoid a sweep, but it’s not great baseball coming out of Cincinnati right now. They’re hoping for better play against one of the hottest teams in all of Major League Baseball this weekend.

The next few days could very well be a decider in the National League playoff race as these teams will be vying for those two playoff spots in the coming weeks. If you like a team to make the playoffs, you may want to get your wagers in before this weekend’s games because those odds will be heavily shifting with these matchups.

Padres Vs. Cardinals, Dodgers Vs. Reds Odds

The St. Louis Cardinals are -136 on the moneyline while the San Diego Padres are +116 with the total set at 9 on Friday night, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.

The Cincinnati Reds are +144 on the moneyline while the Los Angeles Dodgers are -172 with the total set at 8.5 on Friday night, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.