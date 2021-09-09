The San Francisco Giants Keep Winning Late

After trailing 4-3 in the ninth inning against the Rockies on Wednesday, the San Francisco Giants rallied with four runs of their own in the top of the frame to pick up another late win. The victory marked their eighth come-from-behind victory in the ninth inning or later this season which is the most in the league. They also became the first team this season to sweep a road series in Colorado against the Rockies.

The victory pushes the Giants to 90-50 on the season — the best record in baseball.

From a betting standpoint, they also have the best run line record at 85-55. That’s a cover rate of over 60%.

The Giants now lead the Dodgers by two games in the NL West. Yet, it’s Los Angeles that are still the odds-on-favorite to win the division at -130. That number has started to come down a bit after being as high as -220 earlier this week. The Giants don’t appear too bothered as they continue to set one franchise record after another.

They’ve reached 90 wins faster than at any other time in their past 100 years.

Even with less than three weeks remaining in the season, they still have doubters. By the time some realize what unfolded, they just might be raising the World Series trophy.

