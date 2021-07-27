Toronto Blue Jays Vs. Boston Red Sox Betting Preview
Who would have thought that we would be at this point of the season after the All-star break, where most teams have played about 90 games, and the Angels are where they are. It’s crazy to think that the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim with no Mike Trout have more wins than the Toronto Blue Jays.
Blue Jays vs. Red Sox
Even though Shohei Ohtani has the home run lead, it looks like Vladimir Guerrero Jr was maybe the best hitter in baseball. There is a lot to like about this Toronto team. They have a bunch of energetic young guys that can hit. They really are an up-and-coming team.
The Boston Red Sox may have the same flash, but they just keep it going in that AL East division. They showed their grit last night, scoring a pair in the bottom of the eighth to pick up a 5-4 win over Toronto. It feels like they are just separating themselves from the rest of the American League with the most wins in the junior circuit.
The Picks
A total of 11 at the FanDuel Sportsbook for tonight’s game is hilarious to me now with these guys on the mound. Robbie Ray and his team-best 3.12 ERA take the ball for the Jays while Boston counters with Garrett Richards. Granted, Fenway Park is a huge run-scoring environment. The weather is hot, and the ball is carrying, and there are all of those caveats, but the total of 11 is just too high. Look to the under and Toronto on the moneyline with their hottest pitcher on the mound.
