Toronto Blue Jays vs. Chicago White Sox Betting Preview

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Chicago White Sox, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Blue Jays -130|White Sox +110

Spread: Blue Jays -1.5 (+158)|White Sox +1.5 (-192)

Total: 8.5 Over -120| Under -102

Odds to Win the World Series: Blue Jays +5500|White Sox +650

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Chicago White Sox News, Analysis, and Pick

The Toronto Blue Jays got a much-needed win on Monday night, escaping a matchup against the Chicago White Sox with a 2-1 victory. These teams get together for the second of four games tonight, with the Blue Jays priced as modest -130 favorites. But with Jose Berrios struggling, is the right team favored?

Berrios was outstanding in his first two starts as a Blue Jay, allowing one earned run across 12 innings, striking out 13, and walking one. Since then, the veteran righty has fallen apart in the two starts, allowing eight earned runs and 20 baserunners in 9.1 innings pitched. Berrios has lost his command of the strike zone, punching out six and walking seven. Coming from the AL Central, White Sox hitters will be familiar with Berrios’s arsenal, as this will be his fourth time seeing the White Sox this season. Getting Berrios back on track might not come against the White Sox.

Countering for the White Sox is Dylan Cease, who is nothing if not consistent. Cease has allowed two or three earned runs in seven of his past eight starts, pitching into the sixth inning in five of those starts. The 25-year-old has been outstanding at avoiding contact, inducing a whiff percentage placing him in the top 10% of major league pitchers, and ranking in the 87th percentile in strikeout percentage. Most of Cease’s advanced metrics rank in the top half of the league, resulting in an expected earned run average below actual and implying that Cease is due for progression.

Both teams feature dangerous batting lineups, but the White Sox’ pitching will be the difference in tonight’s matchup. Berrios needs to come back down to earth, and the Jays bullpen continues to cost them games, recording the third most losses in the MLB. We’re taking the better team at plus-money.

The Bets: White Sox +110