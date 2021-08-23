Toronto Blue Jays vs. Chicago White Sox Betting Preview

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Chicago White Sox, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Blue Jays -108|White Sox -108

Spread: Blue Jays +1.5 (-184)|White Sox -1.5 (+152)

Total: 8.5 Over -120| Under -102

Odds to Win the World Series: Blue Jays +5000|White Sox +650

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Chicago White Sox News, Analysis, and Pick

The Toronto Blue Jays are sliding. The Jays have lost seven of 10, including five of their last six, to fall 4.5 games back of the final wild card spot. Three of their next five series come against teams in playoff positions, starting with a four-game set against the AL Central-leading Chicago White Sox.

Lance Lynn starts the series opener for the Chi Sox and comes in with some concerning metrics. Walks, hits, and home runs are inflating, bringing Lynn’s earned run average up in the process. Lynn is allowing 1.30 walks and hits per inning pitched, giving up three home runs over his last two contests. The Jays have raked pitchers across the coals all season, leading the AL with 186 home runs with an MLB-best .783 on-base plus slugging percentage.

Alek Manoah has been a steadying force in the Blue Jays rotation this season. He ranks second among starters with a 3.34 earned run average and first in opponents batting average at .197. Manoah has fared even better at home, twirling a 1.97 earned run average, allowing 0.95 walks and hits per inning pitched. The young righty got roughed up in his last outing, setting up today’s start as a good bounce-back spot to get back on track.

Toronto batters combined to go 1-for-31 with runners in scoring position, cumulatively leaving 39 (Thirty. Nine.) runners on base over the weekend. The Jays are due for a breakout performance at a time when Lynn is regressing. That warrants a play on the home team.

The Bets: Blue Jays -108