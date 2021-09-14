Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays Betting Preview

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Blue Jays -152|Rays +128

Spread: Blue Jays -1.5 (+122)|Rays +1.5 (-146)

Total: 9 Over +100| Under -122

Odds to Win the World Series: Blue Jays +2000|Rays +700

Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays News, Analysis, and Pick

No one is doing what the Toronto Blue Jays are doing right now. The Jays have won 12 of their past 13 games and have been mashing the ball all along the way. They took the series opener against the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night and will look to improve their AL wild card standing in the second game of the set.

Over the past 15 days, the Blue Jays are leading most offensive categories. Toronto hitters have 38 home runs, 14 more than the next closest team, 114 runs batted in, 32 higher than the second-place team, and a 1.021 on-base plus slugging percentage. As gaudy as those numbers are, they are also unsustainable. The Jays have a 7.7% home run rate over the past two weeks, compared to their season average of 4.8%. Similarly, their on-base plus slugging percentage is over 200 percentage points higher than their .802 season average.

The Jays could meet their reckoning against Drew Rasmussen on Tuesday night. Rasmussen has stepped up over the past month, delivering some outstanding performances. Over his past five starts, the righty has allowed four earned runs across 22.0 innings for a 1.64 earned run average. Rasmussen’s strikeout to walk ratio is 15-4, and only once over five games did an opponent manage more hits and walks than innings pitched. It’s not easy shutting down the Jays offense, but Rasmussen has the stuff to do it.

Toronto’s offense might not have much heavy lifting to do with Jose Berrios on the mound. Since coming to Toronto, the trade deadline acquisition has been superb, pitching to a 4-2 record and 3.63 earned run average. Berrios’s strikeout metrics are up, walk metrics are down, and he’s made it into the seventh inning in his past three starts.

Someone will eventually have to reign in the Jays offense, and Rasmussen should be up to the task. It may not be enough to help the Rays win, but it should be enough to keep the game under the total.

The Bet: Under 9 -122