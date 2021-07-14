Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Named All-Star Game MVP

The American League won their eighth straight All-Star Game on Tuesday night as they defeated the National League 5-2 behind two homers and some stellar pitching. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. became the youngest player ever to win MVP at the All-Star Game after batting one-for-three with two RBIs and a run scored. Guerrero Jr. and his father became just the third father-son duo in MLB history to both have home runs during the All-Star Game during their careers.
His home run paid out +320 in the home run prop category for the All-Star Game on the FanDuel Sportsbook, which was a sneaky great price for a guy with as much power as him. He now sits at +210 to win the American League MVP but will be doing what everyone else is at the moment, and that’s chasing Shohei Otani, who is running away with the award with the way he is playing. If he continues to do what he did in the first half of the season, it won’t be a contest for who wins the Most Valuable Player in the American League. Ohtani currently sits at -290 on the FanDuel Sportsbook to win the award.
