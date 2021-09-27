Washington Nationals vs. Colorado Rockies Betting Preview

Washington Nationals vs. Colorado Rockies Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Nationals +148|Rockies -176

Spread: Nationals +1.5 (-125)|Rockies -1.5 (+104)

Total: 11.5 Over -108| Under -112

Odds to Win the World Series: Nationals N/A|Rockies N/A

Washington Nationals vs. Colorado Rockies News, Analysis, and Pick

The Colorado Rockies can punctuate their outstanding home record with a series win against the Washington Nationals. The Rox and Nats start a three-game series on Monday night, concluding the Rockies’ final homestand of the 2021 season.

German Marquez takes to the mound for Colorado amid a downturn in performance. The right-hander has been knocked around for 11 earned runs over his past two outings, including one against the Nationals. Those performances are the exception to Marquez’s season otherwise impressive season. Marquez has the second-lowest earned run average and allows the second-fewest baserunners among Rockies’ starting pitchers, leading the entire staff in victories. We’re expecting Marquez to progress against the Rockies.

The same can’t be said for Josiah Gray, who has struggled throughout the season. The young righty has struggled to limit contact this season, allowing 1.42 walks and hits per inning pitched, and it’s hard contact that has been his undoing. Gray has allowed 18 home runs through 59.1 innings for 2.73 home runs per nine innings, giving up at least one home run in all but one of his starts.

Compounding the Nats pitching problems is that the Rockies are one of the best hitting teams at home this season. Colorado has the third-best on-base plus slugging percentage in the majors, knocking in the second-most runs while maintaining the fifth-fewest strikeouts.

Circumstances favor the Rockies on Monday night. They have a significant advantage on the mound, and their offense could explode for a monster night. We’re backing the Rockies on the moneyline.

The Bet: Rockies -176