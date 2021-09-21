Who Has The Edge In The NL Wildcard Race?

On Monday, St. Louis got its ninth straight win to maintain a three-game lead over Cincinnati for the second wild-card spot. The Cardinals won the game as a +158 underdog against a 90-win Brewers team. FanGraphs now gives the Cardinals a 79.2% chance to make the playoffs.

St. Louis was the only team in the NL wild-card race listed in the minus money range earlier in the week. That number got as high as -230 before sportsbooks took the market down. Should it reopen, it will undoubtedly be even longer.

The betting markets are a valuable secondary tool that novices can use to make projections. If you like the Cardinals to make the playoffs, you will get better value backing them to win the pennant instead. St. Louis currently has the fifth shortest odds in that market at +2100. The fact that they’re fifth makes sense because they now hold the final wild-card spot.

Thus, we have a strong correlation in the market, which ultimately points to its efficiency.

