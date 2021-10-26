World Series Game 1 Atlanta Braves vs. Houston Astros Betting Guide

Atlanta Braves vs. Houston Astros, Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Braves +114|Astros -134

Spread: Braves +1.5 (-172)|Astros -1.5 (+142)

Total: 8.5 Over -102| Under -120

Odds to Win the World Series: Braves +125|Astros -150

Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000.

Atlanta Braves vs. Houston Astros News, Analysis and Pick

It all comes down to this. After a 162-game schedule, two rounds of playoff series, we’ve arrived at the World Series to crown the MLB Champions. The Houston Astros are making their third World Series appearance over the past five seasons but face a familiar foe on the mound for the Atlanta Braves.

Charlie Morton was named the Braves Game 1 starter, and historically, he’s had the Astros number. Morton faced the Astros in the postseason last year, starting two games against them in the ALCS. The former Astro blanked his former team across 10.2 innings spanning two starts, including the deciding Game 7. In those games, Morton allowed seven hits and two walks, helping the Tampa Bay Rays to victories in both games.

Working in Morton’s favor tonight, the Astros are due for offensive regression. The Astros are scoring 50.4% of their baserunners this season, after knocking in 41.8% throughout the regular season. Houston has relied on timely hitting throughout the playoffs, without meaningful progression in slugging or on-base percentage, putting them at risk of tumbling back towards average at the worst time of year.

Framber Valdez was outstanding in Game 5 of the ALCS but has been otherwise unimpressive this postseason. Valdez has given up 1.40 walks and hits per inning pitched this postseason, which is on-par with the Astros pitching staff as a whole. Of the teams to play in the Division Series onwards, the Astros are allowing the third-most walks and hits per inning pitched this postseason, at 1.34. Opponents have tagged Astros pitchers to the tune of a 4.50 earned run average and 1.43 home runs per nine innings.

If the Astros regress as anticipated, their pitching won’t be there to pick them up. Houston may figure things out as the World Series progresses, but we’re betting the Braves walk away with the series lead after Game 1.

The Bet: Braves +114

All MLB game predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid