World Series Game 3 Houston Astros vs. Atlanta Braves Betting Guide

Houston Astros vs. Atlanta Braves, Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Astros +100|Braves -118

Spread: Astros -1.5 (+160)|Braves +1.5 (-194)

Total: 8.5 Over -114| Under -106

Odds to Win the World Series: Astros -135|Braves +115

Houston Astros vs. Atlanta Braves News, Analysis and Pick

Game 3 of the World Series goes tonight as the Atlanta Braves host their first championship game since 1999. The Houston Astros put up a sevens-spot in Game 2, but can their offense put up another big number against Ian Anderson and a rested Braves bullpen?

Anderson has been effective in his three postseason outings, allowing nine hits and 13 baserunners across 12 innings pitched. Runs have been at a premium, as the former first-round pick has limited opponents to three runs for a 2.20 earned run average. Anderson has helped the Braves to wins in all three of his appearances, turning the game over to the bullpen, which continues to lock down opposing batting orders.

This postseason, the Braves bullpen has been one of the best, posting the third-best earned run average and striking out 11.07 per nine innings. Braves relievers got the best of the Astros lineup through the first two games of the series and will be fully rested after a day off on Thursday to pick up where they left off.

Luis Garcia takes to the mound for the Astros, coming off his best start of the season. Garcia limited the Boston Red Sox to one hit and one walk in 5.1 innings in the ALCS. The problem is that effort is inconsistent with his recent production. Coming into that contest, Garcia had allowed 15 hits and eight walks in his previous 8.2 innings pitched, spanning three starts. The righty was hit hard, giving up four home runs and 16 earned runs across those innings. Garcia isn’t as good or bad as he’s looked over his recent outings, but chances are he lands somewhere in between tonight against a Braves lineup that has 15 home runs in 12 games this postseason.

Atlanta’s best chance at winning is getting to Garcia and turning things over to their steady bullpen. We’re betting the Braves walk away with the series lead heading into Game 4.

The Bet: Braves -118

All MLB game predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid