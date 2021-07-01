World Series Odds: Contenders, Pretenders and the Disrespected

The Odds

The Los Angeles Dodgers are still the odds-on favorite at +440 to win the World Series at the FanDuel Sportsbook. Houston is second on the board at +650, followed by the White Sox (+800), Mets (+900), Padres (+900), Red Sox (+1400), Rays (+1400), and Yankees.

Avoid the Yankees

How do the Yankees have basically the same odds as Boston and Tampa at +1500? There is no way New York is going to be in the World Series. The Yankees are not a championship team, and the fact they somehow remain with those odds and are still getting some money on them is laughable. I don’t even think they’re going to the playoffs, let alone to the World Series. So you can forget about that 15-1 and stick that in your ear.

Back the White Sox

The White Sox pitching has got to make a difference for them because they do have bats. They got a lot of guys like Tim Anderson, Yermín Mercedes, and Jose Abreu, who can all hit. That’s a dangerous team. I like those odds at 8-to-1 for Chicago.

The Others

The New York Mets pitching is for real, and at 9-to-1, there is value there. I’m never going to deny the Dodgers and Padres out of the NL West. And you got to like the Rays at that number of 14-to-1 to put a piece on them.

Where’s the Love for San Francisco?

How is San Francisco not on that board? How are the Giants getting nothing at all when they are playing .633 baseball and leading the division? The Yankees are somehow still getting all that respect, and San Fran is behind them at +1600 on the FanDuel Sportsbook.