Yankees vs. Red Sox Betting Edge

One of the biggest rivalries in Major League Baseball takes center stage this weekend as the New York Yankees visit the Boston Red Sox for a date at Fenway.

The Yankees and Red Sox enter this contest on two different ends of the spectrum. Boston has lost two straight games while New York has won two in a row. The Sox have split their past ten games overall while NY has been coming on, winning seven of their past ten.

Starting Pitchers

The pitching matchup tonight features Yanks’ starter Domingo German taking on Martin Perez. These two hurlers have had good and bad moments this year, and that’s why they find themselves with ERAs in the fours in 2021. German is 4-4 with a 4.17 era and 63 strikeouts in 69 innings. Perez sports a 5-4 mark with a 4.32 earned run average and has 57 punchouts in 66.2 innings pitched.

The Offense

Boston is second in the AL East and leads the third-place Yankees by 3.5 games. When these two teams collide, it’s generally considered appointment viewing television, especially when both of them have strong clubs in contention. The Sox have been a surprise to some this season but have shown a lethal offense all year. They are third in the majors in team average and runs scored. The pitching staff has been serviceable, and Boston is in the middle of the pack in team ERA.

New York’s offense has surprisingly sputtered a bit in the first half. The Yankees are hitting just .235 as a club that ranks 15th in MLB, and they sit 21st in runs scored.

The Odds and Picks

New York comes into this one as the road moneyline favorite at the FanDuel Sportsbook at -124. The Yankees are also run line faves and pay +122 if they can win by at least a pair. You can’t ignore the money on the run line here, and -124 for a straight-up win is digestible as well. If you think the Red Sox can snap their mini-slump, they also provide value at +106 on the moneyline as home dogs.

The Yankees are the play tonight on the moneyline. The Red Sox haven’t typically faired well against German, with Domingo holding them to just one earned run earlier this year, so look for New York to continue their hot play.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the total at 10, and it seems like these teams always put up a bunch of runs against each other, so the over at -114 isn’t a bad play.