Brewers spoil Las Vegas debut for A's, outlast Athletics 15-14 in wild 12-Inning slugfest

LAS VEGAS — The Athletics finally brought Major League Baseball to Las Vegas on Monday night, and the first regular-season game in Southern Nevada delivered exactly the kind of spectacle the franchise hopes will become commonplace when it moves into its planned $2 billion ballpark on the Las Vegas Strip in 2028.

Unfortunately for the home crowd of 10,000-plus at Las Vegas Ballpark, the ending belonged to Milwaukee.

The Brewers overcame a four-run deficit, survived a furious Athletics comeback in extra innings and escaped with a dramatic 15-14 victory in 12 innings when Brice Turang’s fielder’s choice brought home Christian Yelich after an errant throw to the plate by Jeff McNeil.

It was a fitting finish to one of the wildest games of the season, one that featured 29 runs, 32 hits and 10 home runs as the Brewers improved to 42-23 while the Athletics fell to 31-36.

For much of the evening, it appeared the Athletics were headed toward a memorable victory in the franchise’s first regular-season game in Las Vegas. Instead, the celebration turned into a marathon heartbreak.

Athletics catcher Shea Langeliers wasted no time electrifying the crowd.

On the first pitch of the Athletics' first at-bat in Las Vegas, Langeliers launched a towering home run off the scoreboard in left-center field, sending the crowd into a frenzy and providing a glimpse of the offensive fireworks that followed.

Milwaukee struck first on Jake Bauers’ RBI single in the opening inning, but Langeliers’ leadoff blast quickly answered. The Brewers then grabbed a 4-1 lead in the third inning when Turang connected on a two-run homer and Andrew Vaughn added a solo shot off Athletics starter Jeffrey Springs.

The Athletics responded with their biggest offensive inning of the season.

Recently activated infielder Max Muncy, returning from a six-week absence caused by a hand injury, delivered in his second at-bat. His ground ball was misplayed by Brewers shortstop Joey Ortiz, allowing two runs to score and cutting Milwaukee’s lead in half.

Tyler Soderstrom followed with a three-run homer that splashed beyond the pool area in center field, and Zack Gelof added a solo shot later in the inning as the Athletics erupted for six runs and an 8-4 advantage.

The offensive onslaught chased Brewers starter Kyle Hamilton before he could complete three innings.

Springs, meanwhile, was positioned for his first victory since April 14. The veteran left-hander worked five innings and departed with a 7-4 lead, but ultimately received a no-decision as both bullpens struggled to contain the relentless offense.

The Athletics extended their lead when Nick Kurtz homered in the sixth inning and Soderstrom launched his second home run of the night in the seventh, helping build a 10-6 advantage.

But the Brewers slowly chipped away.

Bauers hit a two-run homer in the seventh, Milwaukee added another run on a wild pitch in the eighth and entered the ninth trailing 10-8.

Then came another momentum swing.

Vaughn, who finished 4-for-6 with four RBIs, delivered a two-run double in the ninth to tie the game at 10-10 and force extra innings.

The Brewers appeared to seize control in the 10th when catcher William Contreras crushed a three-run homer, giving Milwaukee a 14-10 lead.

The Athletics, however, refused to go quietly.

Langeliers delivered an RBI single before Kurtz blasted a two-run homer to pull the Athletics within one. Moments later, Jonah Heim lofted a drive that barely cleared the right-field fence for a game-tying solo homer, completing an improbable four-run rally and sending the crowd into another frenzy.

Neither team scored in the 11th.

In the 12th, Yelich came around to score the eventual winning run when Turang hit a ground ball and McNeil’s throw home sailed off target, allowing Milwaukee to reclaim the lead.

The Athletics could not answer in the bottom half.

Soderstrom finished with three hits and two home runs for the Athletics, while Langeliers collected three RBIs and provided the historic first-inning moment. Kurtz added a pair of home runs as the Athletics hit five long balls in defeat.

Milwaukee’s offense was equally relentless. Vaughn drove in four runs, Contreras delivered the pivotal extra-inning homer, and Turang played the hero after also homering earlier in the game.

The loss overshadowed what was otherwise a landmark evening for the Athletics and Las Vegas. The club is scheduled to play six games at Las Vegas Ballpark this season as part of its transition from Sacramento to Southern Nevada before opening its permanent home on the Strip in 2028.

If Monday’s opener was any indication, baseball in Las Vegas will provide no shortage of entertainment.

The Athletics will try to earn their first Las Vegas regular-season victory Tuesday night when they continue the three-game series against the Brewers at Las Vegas Ballpark.