Kyle Larson Favored to Take Home NASCAR Ally 400

The NASCAR Ally 400 will take place at the Nashville Superspeedway in Lebanon, Tennessee, on Sunday, June 26 at 5:00 p.m ET.
Kyle Larson won the Inaugural Ally 400 in 2021 and is the favorite to repeat at +500. The 300-lap race was one that Larson came out on top with ease last year, but he has yet to win any of his past 14 races overall. A lot of that has to do with NASCAR’s parity, making it a bit more difficult for bettors to lean into races with confidence.
Behind Larson is Kyle Busch, who owns the second-best odds to win this race at +700, followed by Ross Chastain at +800, and Chase Elliott at +900. Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano, and Ryan Blaney have odds of +1000. You can argue for any of these seven racers, but there’s also a legitimate case to take the field.
Looking at the tickets that have been purchased, no racer holds more than 7% of tickets, with William Byron leading the pack with 6.9%. Byron has odds of +1400 to be victorious. Some of this backing could come from the racer changing up his scheme, operating with Valvoline for the first time in a 2022 points-paying race. There’s reason to get excited about that; time will tell how that plays out for the North Carolina native. Money has also come in on Byron, owning the fourth-highest handle at 7.9%.
Behind Byron in ticket percentage are Larson with 6.4%, Busch with 5.2%, Elliott with 5%, and Chastain with 4.2% to round out the top five.
The money has been spread out, with veteran driver Kurt Busch boasting the highest handle percentage at 19.1%. Busch is listed at +2000 to win the race after opening at +2800. There’s sound reasoning behind the backing of Kurt Busch, who won at the Kansas Speedway in 2022, a similar track to this one. Two other racers own more than 10% of the handle, led by Larson with 11.9% and Kyle Busch with 11.8%.
The book’s biggest liabilities include Kurt Busch, Chris Buescher, and Harrison Burton.
Below are the top five favorites to win the NASCAR Ally 400 from the BetMGM Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.