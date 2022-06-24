Kyle Larson Favored to Take Home NASCAR Ally 400

The NASCAR Ally 400 will take place at the Nashville Superspeedway in Lebanon, Tennessee, on Sunday, June 26 at 5:00 p.m ET.

Kyle Larson won the Inaugural Ally 400 in 2021 and is the favorite to repeat at +500. The 300-lap race was one that Larson came out on top with ease last year, but he has yet to win any of his past 14 races overall. A lot of that has to do with NASCAR’s parity, making it a bit more difficult for bettors to lean into races with confidence.

Behind Larson is Kyle Busch, who owns the second-best odds to win this race at +700, followed by Ross Chastain at +800, and Chase Elliott at +900. Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano, and Ryan Blaney have odds of +1000. You can argue for any of these seven racers, but there’s also a legitimate case to take the field.

Looking at the tickets that have been purchased, no racer holds more than 7% of tickets, with William Byron leading the pack with 6.9%. Byron has odds of +1400 to be victorious. Some of this backing could come from the racer changing up his scheme, operating with Valvoline for the first time in a 2022 points-paying race. There’s reason to get excited about that; time will tell how that plays out for the North Carolina native. Money has also come in on Byron, owning the fourth-highest handle at 7.9%.

Behind Byron in ticket percentage are Larson with 6.4%, Busch with 5.2%, Elliott with 5%, and Chastain with 4.2% to round out the top five.

The money has been spread out, with veteran driver Kurt Busch boasting the highest handle percentage at 19.1%. Busch is listed at +2000 to win the race after opening at +2800. There’s sound reasoning behind the backing of Kurt Busch, who won at the Kansas Speedway in 2022, a similar track to this one. Two other racers own more than 10% of the handle, led by Larson with 11.9% and Kyle Busch with 11.8%.

The book’s biggest liabilities include Kurt Busch, Chris Buescher, and Harrison Burton.

