BETTING Nascar
12:01 PM, June 24, 2022

Kyle Larson Favored to Take Home NASCAR Ally 400

Zachary Cook

The NASCAR Ally 400 will take place at the Nashville Superspeedway in Lebanon, Tennessee, on Sunday, June 26 at 5:00 p.m ET. 

Kyle Larson won the Inaugural Ally 400 in 2021 and is the favorite to repeat at +500. The 300-lap race was one that Larson came out on top with ease last year, but he has yet to win any of his past 14 races overall. A lot of that has to do with NASCAR’s parity, making it a bit more difficult for bettors to lean into races with confidence. 

Behind Larson is Kyle Busch, who owns the second-best odds to win this race at +700, followed by Ross Chastain at +800, and Chase Elliott at +900. Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano, and Ryan Blaney have odds of +1000. You can argue for any of these seven racers, but there’s also a legitimate case to take the field.

Looking at the tickets that have been purchased, no racer holds more than 7% of tickets, with William Byron leading the pack with 6.9%. Byron has odds of +1400 to be victorious. Some of this backing could come from the racer changing up his scheme, operating with Valvoline for the first time in a 2022 points-paying race. There’s reason to get excited about that; time will tell how that plays out for the North Carolina native. Money has also come in on Byron, owning the fourth-highest handle at 7.9%. 

Behind Byron in ticket percentage are Larson with 6.4%, Busch with 5.2%, Elliott with 5%, and Chastain with 4.2% to round out the top five. 

The money has been spread out, with veteran driver Kurt Busch boasting the highest handle percentage at 19.1%. Busch is listed at +2000 to win the race after opening at +2800. There’s sound reasoning behind the backing of Kurt Busch, who won at the Kansas Speedway in 2022, a similar track to this one. Two other racers own more than 10% of the handle, led by Larson with 11.9% and Kyle Busch with 11.8%. 

The book’s biggest liabilities include Kurt Busch, Chris Buescher, and Harrison Burton. 

Below are the top five favorites to win the NASCAR Ally 400 from the BetMGM Sportsbook

Race Winner Opening Odds Current Odds
Kyle Larson 500 500
Kyle Busch 700 700
Ross Chastain 800 800
Chase Elliott 900 900
Denny Hamlin 1000 1000
Joey Logano 1000 1000
Ryan Blaney 1000 1000