2021-22 NBA 6th Man of the Year Award Odds: Can Jordan Clarkson go Back-to-Back?

The starters get most of the glory in the NBA, but at least we have the 6th Man of the Year award for bench players to aspire to. The 6th Man of the Year award has honored the top reserve in basketball since 1982-83, and it has been won by legends such as Kevin McHale, Bill Walton, Manu Ginobili, and James Harden.

Let’s dive into some of the top candidates to take home this award in 2021-22 on FanDuel Sportsbook.

FanDuel Sportsbook Top 10 Odds

Jordan Clarkson (+600)

Joe Ingles (+1200)

Tyler Herro (+1200)

Derrick Rose (+1600)

Patty Mills (+1600)

Kevin Huerter (+2000)

Dennis Schroder (+2000)

Malik Beasley (+2000)

Jalen Brunson (+2300)

Goran Dragic (+2300)

Jordan Poole (+2300)

Jordan Clarkson won this award last season, and he is the favorite to do so again this year. He bounced around the league for a few seasons, but he has found a home with the Jazz. Clarkson does the one thing that voters for this award genuinely value: score the basketball. He led all reserves with an average of 18.4 points per game last season, which ranked second on the Jazz. The Jazz finished with the best record in the NBA, and Clarkson was an integral part of their success. He expects to fill a similar role this season, so he should be contending to go back-to-back.

Clarkson’s teammate Joe Ingles is a bit more balanced, but he’s arguably more important to the Jazz’s success. The team increased their Net Rating by +1.9 points per 100 possessions with Ingles on the floor, while their Net Rating decreased by -7.4 points per 100 possessions with Clarkson. He was also better than Clarkson in most advanced metrics, including Win Shares, Box Score Plus/Minus, and Value Over Replacement Player (VORP). I don’t know if the voters care about any of that – history suggests they don’t – but I have zero doubt in my mind that Ingles is the better basketball player.

Tyler Herro has the same odds as Ingles, and he fits the more traditional sixth-man role. His job is to come off the bench and get buckets, and he was third in that department last year. Herro tore up the playoffs as a 19-year-old rookie in 2019-20, so his lack of improvement was a bit disappointing in his sophomore season. That said, he could take a step forward in his third year, and if he does, he will garner heavy consideration for this award.

Derrick Rose, Patty Mills, and Kevin Huerter also fit the traditional description of a sixth man, but each player has a red flag working for them. Rose and Heurter play on borderline contenders, while it’s unclear how many minutes Mills will see for the Nets.

I prefer Dennis Schroder in this price range. He didn’t have the free-agent market he was looking for this offseason, so he opted for a one-year deal with the Celtics. He should thrive in that role, similar to how he did with the Thunder in 2019-20. Schroder averaged 18.9 points off the bench and often closed out games alongside Chris Paul and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. He should do the same this season with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Finally, Jordan Poole could be worth some consideration. He showed massive improvement down the stretch last season, averaging 14.7 points per game over his final 36 contests. The Warriors have a chance to be much improved this season with a healthy Klay Thompson, making Poole a legitimate dark horse.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000.