2021-22 NBA MVP Odds: Can Luka Doncic Win His First?

The NBA regular season kicks off on Tuesday, October 19, and one of the biggest questions is who will take home the MVP. Can Luka Doncic win his first? Can Kevin Durant win his second? Can one of the league’s young guns break through and join the conversation?

Let’s dive into the MVP market on FanDuel Sportsbook to break down the favorites and some tempting long shots.

FanDuel Sportsbook Top 10 Odds

Luka Doncic (+500)

Kevin Durant (+650)

Giannis Antetokounmpo (+700)

Joel Embiid (+800)

Stephen Curry (+800)

Damian Lillard (+1200)

LeBron James (+1600)

Nikola Jokic (+1600)

James Harden (+1800)

Trae Young (+2100)

Is this the year that Luka Doncic wins the MVP? It’s certainly possible. He was the favorite entering last season as well, and he responded with 27.7 points, 8.6 assists, and 8.0 rebounds per game. Those are outstanding marks, especially since he’s still just 22 years old. The big thing standing between Doncic and the MVP award is the Mavericks’ lack of success. They’ve been a playoff team each of the past two years, but they’ve finished outside the top four in the Western Conference in both years. The Mavs probably need to threaten for a top-three seed in the West if Doncic is going to win the MVP.

Wins shouldn’t be an issue for Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Joel Embiid. Their three teams were all vying for the top spot in the East last season, with the 76ers ultimately coming out on top. The Nets and Bucks have the two best odds to finish with the best record on FanDuel Sportsbook this season.

Durant remains arguably the best player in basketball. He was phenomenal in the playoffs last season, and his combination of scoring volume and efficiency in basketball is unmatched. The fact that he only has one career MVP award also seems wrong, so there could be a push to rectify that situation this year.

Antetokounmpo already has two MVPs in his young career, and he can impact a game on both ends of the court. The significant concerns with Antetokounmpo are voter fatigue and a smaller workload than most superstars. Unfortunately, I think it would take a genuinely monster season for him to take home a third MVP.

Embiid got some MVP buzz when it was believed that Ben Simmons wouldn’t be in Philadelphia this season, but he has returned to practice recently. It’s still unknown what his status will be for the year, but his presence lower’s Embiid’s offensive ceiling.

Steph Curry and Damian Lillard are next on the leaderboard, and they’re very similar in terms of playstyle. They’re both score-first point guards with unlimited range, but Curry definitely has the edge between the two. Not only is he just a better player – he led the league in scoring last season – but the Warriors are expected to be the better team.

LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, and James Harden have all won the MVP in the past, but all three have something working against them this season. James will turn 37 years old this year, and he’s about to embark on his 19th NBA season. His primary focus is winning rings, so don’t expect to see him go full bore before the playoffs.

Jokic is still in the prime of his career, but he just won the MVP last season. A player winning back-to-back MVPs isn’t as rare as you might think – Antetokounmpo and Curry have both done it, and James has done it twice – but Jokic will need to improve upon his marks from last year to make it happen.

Harden has to share the court with Durant, which is going to cap his upside a bit. He won’t need to score like he did during his time with the Rockets, although Kyrie Irving’s absence makes him an interesting option.

Finally, I’m not sure if Trae Young is ready to be in the MVP conversation, but the Hawks did make the Eastern Conference Finals last year. He likely needs to improve his efficiency numbers a bit – particularly his mark of 34.3% from 3-point range – but he has some dark-horse appeal.

Some other interesting long shots that should garner attention include Jayson Tatum (+2400), Donovan Mitchell (+3000), and Paul George (+3600). All three players are the best players on teams with a chance to be good. Zion Williamson (+4000) would also be in the conversation if not for an injury that will sideline him for the start of the season.