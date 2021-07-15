2021 NBA Draft Odds: Cade Cunningham Massive Favorite to Be No. 1 Pick

While most of the basketball world is locked in on the NBA Finals, others are looking forward to the fast-approaching NBA Draft. The draft will take place later this month on Thursday, July 29, and there's a clear frontrunner to be the No. 1 overall pick in Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham.

The freshman standout could be a star at the next level and the Detroit Pistons are in position to select Cunningham as their next franchise player. Cunningham is the overwhelming favorite at -6000 odds to be the No. 1 pick in the draft, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

The Rockets have been fixated on Cade Cunningham but don’t believe in offering the Pistons what it would take to move into the top spot. Sources tell @talkhoops in his new Mock Draft: https://t.co/sJmOzBmtF4 pic.twitter.com/9ooeOwAIg5 — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) July 9, 2021

Oddsmakers clearly have given Cunningham a massive edge over other talented prospects to be the top pick. The next closest in the odds to go No. 1 overall is NBA G League guard Jalen Green at +1600 and USC big man Evan Mobley at +2600.

Cunningham demonstrated his potential during an electric year with the Oklahoma State Cowboys. He averaged 20.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.6 steals per game while shooting 40.0% from 3-point range.

Listed at 6-foot-8, Cunningham projects as a two-way fiend at the next level with playmaking abilities. Given that skillset, it's easy to see why some teams are exploring ways to trade up for the 19-year-old.

